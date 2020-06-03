Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Growth with Global Industry Analysis to 2024

The latest report on Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market (by drug type (antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal drugs), major infections (hospital acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of hospital infection therapeutics industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure hospital infection therapeutics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential hospital infection therapeutics growth factors. The global hospital infection therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The global market size of the hospital infection therapeutics market was worth around USD 3.13 billion and it is projected to reach to USD 4.32 billion in 2024. The growth of the hospital infection therapeutics market is primarily due to increase number of patients admitted to hospitals, the growing prevalence of several hospital infections and High number of pipeline drug molecules for specific treatment of healthcare-associated infections.

Furthermore, lack of knowledge about the blood transfusion safety measures, understaffing, insufficient hospital equipment and poor infrastructure particularly seen in the developing and underdeveloped nations are some of factors responsible for spreading hospital infection which, in turn increases the hospital infection therapeutics market. However, an increase the number of surveillance and infection control programs by government agencies, hospitals and other medical institutes may restrain the growth of this market.

North America Region Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Among the regions, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 followed by Europe. Major factors responsible for the leading position of the North American market includes a rising number of multidrug-resistant microbial pathogens, increasing demand for advanced therapeutics, and high prevalence of various hospital infections. Besides this rising geriatric population and high awareness level is contributing to the growth of North American and European region respectively. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of rising awareness, demand for new and improved hospital infection treatment drugs and increasing healthcare infrastructure are responsible for driving growth in this region over the forecast period.

Segments in the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market

The report on global hospital infection therapeutics market covers segments such as, by drug type and by major infections. On the basis of by drug type the global hospital infection therapeutics market is categorized into antibacterial drugs, antiviral drugs and antifungal drugs. On the basis of by major infections the global hospital infection therapeutics market is categorized into hospital-acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal disorders, bloodstream infections and other hospital infections.

Key Players and the Regions of the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hospital infection therapeutics market such as, Bayer Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Actavis Plc, Sanofi, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Merck & Co., Inc and many others.

