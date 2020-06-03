Global Antacid Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2024

The latest report on Antacids Market (by Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitor, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers), Formulation (Tablet, Liquid, Powder), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of antacids industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure antacids cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential antacids growth factors. According to report the global antacids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. It was worth USD 4.50 billion and it is anticipated to surpass USD 9.0 billion by 2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

An antacid is a substance that neutralizes stomach acidity and it is used to relieve the body from indigestion and upset stomach. When excessive amounts of acids are produced in the stomach the natural mucous barrier that protects the stomach can damage the esophagus with acid. A combination of aluminum-magnesium antacids are less likely to cause constipation or diarrhea they are only aluminum or only magnesium antacids. They can also be used to relieve the pain of the stomach and ulcers some antacids contain simethicone which reduces gas.

The report defines the antacid market as drug classes such as Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatic Drugs, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, and Uric Acid Drugs among Others sold through the various distribution channels such as Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy. These antacids are served in the form of tablet, liquid and powder.

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World is the Major Driving Factor Responsible for the Growth of the Antacids Market

Increasing geriatric population around the world is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the antacids market. According to data from World Population Prospects 2017, the number of older persons those aged 60 years or over are 962 million globally in 2017 comprising about 13 %of the global population, which is expected to be more than double accounting for nearly 1.5 billion by the end of 2030.

Additionally, the intake of medication for other medical conditions, which are associated with acid reflux and excess acid production also account for significant demand for antacids among this population. On the other hand, rising popularity of e-commerce and surge in the number of online medicine providers are estimated to positively influence the markets expansion. Moreover, the restraints that are likely to hamper the growth in the antacids market include side effects associated with these antacids such as constipation, laxative effect, and allergic reactions.

North America is Expected to Be the Largest Region for the Antacid Market

North America is expected to be the largest region for the antacid market followed by Asia Pacific by 2024. Currently, due to the drastic change in the dietary habits of people, the North America is the largest dominating region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is an emerging market for antacid due to the increase in aging population. China and India are key domestic markets in the region due to improvement of healthcare services.

The key players in the antacid market include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc and Sanofi. Johnson & Johnson-Merck’s Mylanta is the number one antacid in the U.S. market following a 25% sales gain. Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical company, has agreed to accept Johnson & Johnson’s Rolaids antacid medicine as part of its momentum into the growing consumer healthcare market. Sanofi identified consumer healthcare as a core growth platform for the company and subsequently acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Chattem in March 2010. The acquisition of Chattem provided Sanofi with a presence in the U.S. consumer healthcare market.

Segments in the Antacids Market

The report on global antacids market covers segments such as, by drug class, by formulation and by distribution channel. On the basis of by drug class the global antacids market is categorized into proton pump inhibitor, H2 antagonist and acid neutralizers. On the basis of by formulation the global antacids market is categorized into tablet, liquid and powder. On the basis of by distribution channel the global antacids market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Key Players and the Regions of the Antacids Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global antacids market such as, WellSpring Pharm, Private Lable, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Consurmer Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharm, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer and First Aid Only.

