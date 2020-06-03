Catheter Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The latest report on Catheter Market (by product type (cardiovascular, intravenous, urology, neurovascular, and others), by end user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dialysis centers, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of catheter industry. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure catheter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential catheter growth factors. According to report the global catheter market was USD 8.1 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Obesity and Diabetes are the Key Factor Driving the Grow of this Market

Thin tubes made of medical grade material such as silicon rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, and nylon, which are implanted in the patient’s body for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes are known as catheter. Catheterization is a main co-procedure accomplished with varied other medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery, wherein catheters are used. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle encouraged diseases such as obesity and diabetes are the key factor driving the grow of this market.

In addition, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players and increasing government and private sector investments are encouraging the growth of the diagnostic catheters market. Nevertheless, catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) is increasing with healthcare infection is expected to hinder the growth of catheter market. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to increase the healthcare expenditure is likely to provide opportunities to the market.

Catheter Market: Segmentation

The report on global catheter market covers segments such as, product type and end user. On the basis of product type the global catheter market is categorized into cardiovascular, intravenous, urology, neurovascular and others. The cardiovascular segment is further segmented into PTCA balloon catheters, PTA balloon catheters, IVUS catheters, electrophysiology catheters, and others. The angiography catheters, guiding catheters and pulmonary artery catheters are included into other segment of cardiovascular catheters. The intravenous catheters segment is segmented into midline peripheral catheters, peripheral catheters, and central venous catheters. The urology catheter segment is further segmented into foley catheters, intermittent catheters, hemodialysis catheters, peritoneal catheters, and external catheters. On the basis of end user, the global catheter market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, dialysis centers and others.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Key Players in the Catheter Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global catheter market such as, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, C. R. Bard, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report: