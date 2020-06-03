Blast Chiller And Freezer Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2019-2029

Blast Chiller and Freezer: Introduction

Blast chilling and freezing is a method which is used for cooling food at low temperatures in the minimal possible time to reduce the chance of microbiological growth. Blast chiller and freezers are widely used in food storage, as they best equipped to store and preserve food for more than a month. Besides the containment of microbiological growth, blast chillier and freezer also helps to preserve the organoleptic product qualities. Due to rapid cooling, lower water content is present in the food preserved, which requires lower evaporation. Blast chiller and freezer is also an essential tool for cooking pastry and other bakery items as it helps to rapidly freeze jelly preparations, icings, and mousses. Blast chiller and freezer are used for various types of cooling like soft cooling and hard cooling. Hard cooling is used for solid foods which includes meat, slabs of poultry, stews and casseroles, where as soft cooling used in delicate foods like seafood and leafy vegetables.

Blast Chiller and Freezer Market: Dynamics

Blast chiller and freezer decreases waste generated by quick decomposing of non-chilled food. Blast chiller and freezer, on the back of providing quick cooling and preserving food quality, is also portable and easy to transport. This has been one of the main driving factors in the blast chiller and freezer market. Increasing demand for quality of food for a longer time and preservation of fragrance is of utmost importance in restaurant chains, food outlets and stores. The growing number of food chains and retail store outlets are hence expected to drive the demand for blast chiller and freezers globally.

Increasing inclination of consumers towards aesthetic appearance of food items has been driving the manufacturers to focus on improving the technology in blast chiller and freezer by providing features like, automatic defrost functions, touch screen controllers and others. The growing adoption of blast chiller and freezer across bakeries, fish and meat processing industries, catering units and restaurants is expected further increase the global demand for blast chiller and freezers in the coming years. Imposing government regulations regarding ozone depletion, has been driving manufactures to incorporate hydrofluoroolefin(HFOs) refrigerants in the blast chiller and freezer, which is expected to emerge as a prominent trend in the coming years.

Blast Chiller and Freezer Market: Segmentation

The blast chiller and freezer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, cooling type, capacity type and application.

On the basis of product type, the blast chiller and freezer can be segmented as:

Roll-In blast chiller and freezer

Reach-In blast chiller and freezer

Self-Contained Models

On the basis of cooling type, the blast chiller and freezer can be segmented as:

Hard chilling

Soft chilling

Shock freezing

On the basis of capacity, the blast chiller and freezer can be segmented as:

Less than 50 Kg

50-200 Kg

More than 200 Kg

On the basis of application, the blast chiller and freezer can be segmented as:

Restaurants

Hotel

Bakeries

Meat & Fish Processing industry

Supermarkets

Blast Chiller and Freezer Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is projected to have protuberant market share given the high number of food & beverage processing industries in the region. Increasing inclination of consumers towards fast food in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive demand for the blast chiller and freezer, especially in food chains segment. China and India is expected to register prominent growth in Asia Pacific market on the back of growing number of food chain outlets and rise in urban population. North America is expected to hold considerable share in blast chiller and freezer market because of the well-established food processing industry and large number of fast food outlet chains in the region. Middle East & Africa blast chiller and freezer market is expected to witness a slow growth as compared to other regions.

Blast Chiller and Freezer Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in blast chiller market are:

Key Players

Icematic

Hengel

Coldline

Foster Refrigerator, Division of ITW

Williams Refrigeration

Traulsen

Master-Bilt

MARENO

Delfield

SAMMIC

Precision Refrigeration Limited

Dixell S.r.l.

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Blast Chiller and Freezer market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Blast Chiller and Freezer market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

