Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market to Reflect Impressive Growth in Coming Years

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. This industry is experiencing significant growth due to the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases, and the growth in research on autoimmune diseases.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market by Product (Consumables, Assay Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Inflammatory Markers, Routine Laboratory Tests), Disease (RA, SLE, Thyroiditis, Scleroderma), End User (Hospitals, Clinical Labs).

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=174826519

Consumables & assay kits segment to dominate the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019



Based on the product, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into consumables & assay kits and instruments. The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to the rising incidence of autoimmune disease and the increasing number of product launches/approvals.

Routine laboratory tests segment to dominate the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in 2019



Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests. The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases coupled with advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Geographical Growth Analysis:



Europe was the largest regional market for autoimmune disease diagnosis in 2019



The autoimmune disease diagnosis market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe held the largest share of the market, followed by Asia Pacific. The rising incidences of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry in Europe.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=174826519

Key Players:

The prominent players operating in autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).