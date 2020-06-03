Analysis of the Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market Forecast to 2024 Using The Base Year of 2018

We have produced a new premium report Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of ion-exchange chromatography. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of ion-exchange chromatography market by product (instruments, reagents), end user (pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global ion-exchange chromatography market poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% 2018 to 2024

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Ion-Exchange Chromatography market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Technological Advancements in Ion-Exchange Chromatography Technique

Growing environmental regulations and food safety analysis is the prime factor responsible for continuinggrowth of new ion-exchange columns each year mainly for small molecules and inorganic ions to improve selectivity and sensitivity. Moreover, due to their hardness, the new columns are packed with polymeric based materials and this trend will continue to grow over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Ion-Exchange Chromatography Technique for Study in Pharmaceutical Industry

The demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique is on the rise in the world market, especially in studying the properties of several proteins and separation of ionic and ionizable compounds. Particularly, this study includes pharmaceutical sector for drug delivery and biotechnology sector for genetic engineering. Thus, the growing demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique in the application segment is expected to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period.

North America Region is the Largest Consumer among the Geographies Followed by Europe while APAC to Grow at a Highest CAGR

The global ion-exchange chromatography market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Presence of the key vendors across the region as well as large number of research facilities, pharmaceutical companies and laboratories drive the growth of this market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, high growth prospects from the emerging markets are anticipated to boost the market for Ion-Exchange Chromatography.

The companies covered in the report include GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex.

