Adulticides Market Share and Manufacturing Process Analysis

Global Adulticides Market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the increase in number of mosquito-borne diseases. Adulticides are the insecticides that kill adult mosquitos. Adult mosquitos spread different types of viruses, including Zika Virus and West Nile. Adulticides is mainly applied by the licensed pest control expert, mosquito control program, or a do-it-yourself application. They can be sprayed in both indoors (furniture, closet, and laundry rooms) and outdoors, where the mosquitos rest, without harming the general population. Growing awareness among general population for mosquito-borne diseases is emerging in the market. Moreover, increasing focus by manufacturers for introduction of more environment-friendly products is another trend witnessed in the market.

Factors influencing the growth of adulticides market comprise constantly changing temperature, which is a matter of concern on the global scale, and wet and damp climatic conditions in few regions that is responsible for the growth of mosquitos. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for awareness among the rural and urban areas is also propelling the growth of adulticides market. In the recent past, the demand for mosquito repellents had considerably grown due to outbreak of malaria, Zika virus, dengue, etc. The impact of mosquito-borne diseases in future is expected to grow due to rise in population, which will again impact the market growth. Furthermore, hot temperature is suitable for the growth in the mosquito breed, which will ultimately stimulate the demand for repellents.

Adulticides market is categorized based on type, product type, application, and geography. Based on type, market is divided into adulticides, larvicides, and others. Adulticides segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to increasing awareness through government programs and high effectiveness offered by adulticides than larvicides. Based on product type, adulticides market is divided into coils, mats, creams, aerosols, and others. All the types of repellents are expected hold equal share in the market with relation to the demand from different applications.

In terms of applications, adulticides market is divided into residential, commercial, and government, and others. Residential and commercial segments are expected to hold larger share of the market due to increase in demand from residential sector and growth of commercial sector in the developing economies. Geographically, market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to the increase in advancements in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe also lead the market in the forecast period. The leading players in adulticides market comprise Bayer Environmental Science, Central Life Sciences, Valent BioSciences, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), BASF, Clarke, UPL, Univar, Westham, Kadant GranTek, AllPro Vector, Babolna-Bio, and MGK.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Adulticides in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Adulticides market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Bayer Environmental Science

• Valent BioSciences

• Clarke

• Central Life Sciences

• BASF

• Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

• Univa

• UPL

• Kadant GranTek

• Babolna-Bio

• MGK

• Westham

• AllPro Vector

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Synthetic Adulticides

• Natural Adulticides

• Biological Adulticides

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Adulticides for each application, including

• Government

• Commercial

• Residential