Market Study on Expected Growth for Global Umbilical Cord Blood Market

The latest report on Umbilical Cord Blood Market (by storage (public and private), application (cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, osteopetrosis and others) and end user (hospitals, pharmaceuticals and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of umbilical cord blood.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure umbilical cord blood cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential umbilical cord blood growth factors. The global umbilical cord blood market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Rise in Awareness about the Benefits of Cord Blood and Development and Research for Novel Treatment is Driving the Growth of the Market

The blood from the umbilical cord is stored and preserved into the blood bank for future use. It blood contains white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets, plasma, and is also rich in hematopoietic stem cells. The stored cord blood is use to reconstruct bone marrow in medical therapies. Umbilical cord blood is pragmatic to be a potential source of ancestor cells that is used for the reconstitution of organs, tissue, and other functional areas. Thus, the use of these blood in the healthcare industry with its dependable and cost-effective method of treatment with fewer side effects.

Moreover, with the development in reformative medicine the use of this blood will help the individual of all age to cure nearly 80 diseases, including various types of sarcoma, leukemia, anemia, malignancies, inherited metabolic disorders, and deficiencies of the immune system. The rise in awareness about the benefits of cord blood and development and research for novel treatment is driving the growth of the market.

The science of living cells called regenerative medicine used to regenerate or helps to repair cell damage by genetics, disease, injury or aging. The research carried on the cord blood stem cells can be helpful to patients facing life-changing medical conditions. The cord blood bank may be private or public. The public sector accounted for the largest share in storage segment. The cord blood is used in applications such as cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, osteoporosis and others. The blood used for cancer treatment accounted for the largest share in the market.

North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Umbilical Cord Blood

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for umbilical cord blood. The rising demand for umbilical cord blood in stem cell research and public awareness about cord blood banking is driving the growth in this region. In U.S. the demand of cord blood is high. The growth in Asia-Pacific is mainly driven by the growing awareness of stem cell banking in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Over the past few years, the cord blood market has seen significant consolidation. The merger and acquisition is the key strategy of the leading player in this market. For instance, Cord Blood Registry (CBR) the largest cord blood of the United States was acquired by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, in 2015. Furthermore, Human Longevity Inc. also acquired Life bank USA from Celgene Corporation in 2016. In June 2018, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. signed an agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) to acquire all the assets of CORD: USE Cord Blood Bank, Inc.

Umbilical Cord Blood Market: Segmentation

The report on global umbilical cord blood market covers segments such as, storage, application and end user. On the basis of storage, the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into public and private. On the basis of application, the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, osteopetrosis and others. On the basis of end user, the global umbilical cord blood market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceuticals and research institutes.

Umbilical Cord Blood Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global umbilical cord blood market such as, ViaCord Inc., CBR Systems, Inc., Cord Blood America, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cordlife Group Ltd., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Vita 34 AG, LifeCell, Cryo-Save AG, StemCyte Inc and Others.

