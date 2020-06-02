Live Cell Imaging Market : Drivers ,Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges 2023

Live Cell Imaging Market Research Report: Products (Equipment, Consumables, Software), Technology (Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), Others), Application (Drug Discovery, Cell Biology, Others), End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis/Live Cell Imaging Market Insights

The Live Cell Imaging Market size is likely to grow at a 9% CAGR between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Live cell imaging , simply put, is a method to study live cells through images that are obtained with the help of imaging systems like high content screening systems and microscopes. Diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others are some of its key applications.

Numerous factors are adding to the live cell imaging market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing funds for research, growing prevalence of cancer, the use of high-content screening techniques, and advances in technology. Additional factors adding to the live cell imaging market growth include spreading awareness, rising number of approvals from regulatory bodies, and increasing applications in the pharmaceutical & biotech industry.

On the contrary, the lack of skilled professionals and the soaring price of high-content screening systems are factors that may limit the live cell imaging market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the live cell imaging market based on end user, application, technology, and product.

By product, the live cell imaging market is segmented into software, consumables, and equipment. The equipment segment is again segmented into image-capturing devices, cell analyser, standalone systems, and microscopes. Microscopes are again segmented into advanced fluorescence microscopes, confocal microscopes, and conventional microscopes. Consumables are again segmented into media, reagents, assay kits, and others.

By technology, the live cell imaging market is segmented into multiphoton excitation microscopy, total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy, fluorescence in situ hybridization, ratiometric imaging, high-content analysis, fluorescence recovery after photo bleaching, and fluorescence resonance energy transfer.

By application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into drug discovery, development biology, stem cells, and cell biology.

By end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the live cell imaging market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the live cell imaging market growth in the region include technological advancements, rising incidence of cancer, and the presence of a well-established healthcare system. Besides, intensive R&D to enhance data functionality and imaging quality and high capitalization in imaging systems are also adding market growth.

The live cell imaging market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the presence of key players in the region, increasing cases of chronic diseases, and favorable government support for R&D expenditure.

The global live cell imaging market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period for burgeoning demand for live cell imaging techniques and increasing cases of cancer in Japan. China is a key contributor in the region for the availability of low-cost treatment and diagnostic options and increasing geriatric population having chronic diseases.

The live cell imaging market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period for poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and low development.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global live cell imaging market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), BioTek Instruments (U.S.), Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Becton, PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Molecular Devices, LCC (U.S.), Nikon Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Leica Microsystems (Germany) ,and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany).

