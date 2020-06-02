Global Stents Graft Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2024

The latest report on Stent Grafts Market (by applications (into the abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of stent grafts industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure stent-grafts cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential stent-grafts growth factors. The global stent grafts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The stent grafts is a tubular structure made up of two parts stent and graft. The stent is a metal mesh structure used to provide support to the graft. The catheter is used to deliver a stent in the artery for supporting the weak spot called an aortic aneurysm. This procedure of treating aortic aneurysms by using stent-grafts is called as EndoVascular Aneurysm Repair. The stent grafting is also used to treat some complex diseases such as pararenal aneurysms & juxtarenal as well as iliac disease.

Rising Aging Population and Correspond Rising Occurrence of the Cardiac Disorder are Expected to Enhance the Demand of Stent Graft

The report defines the stent graft market on the basis of applications such as Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm. Nowadays, the number of people are suffering from the cardiac disorder owing to unhealthy diets and the physical inactivity among the population. The growth of stent grafts market is driven by factors such as rising adoption of EVAR procedure to treat aortic disease and rising demand of slightly invasive endovascular surgeries. In addition, rising aging population and correspond rising occurrence of the cardiac disorder is expected to enhance the demand of stent graft over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market of Stents Graft

Among the regions, North America dominates the market of stents graft. The high occurrence of aortic aneurysm in the U.S. citizens contributes in the market growth of stent grafts in North America region. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Segments of the Stent Grafts Industry

The report on global stent grafts market covers segments such as, applications. On the basis of applications, the global stent grafts market is categorized into an abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm.

Key Players and the Regions of the Stent Grafts Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global stent grafts market such as, Bolton Medical, GRIKIN Advanced Materials, LifeTech Scientific, AptusEndosystem, Johnson & Johnson, Lombard Medical Technologies, Terumo, TriVascular Technologies and WL Gore & Associates.

