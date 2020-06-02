Global Pompe Disease Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

The latest report on Pompe Disease Market (by therapy type (enzyme replacement therapy and substrate reduction therapy), molecule type (biologics and small molecules), dosage form (solid and liquid) and route of administration (oral and parental)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of pompe disease industry.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure pompe disease cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential pompe disease growth factors. According to report the global pompe disease market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pompe disease, is an autosomal recessive metabolic disorder that damages muscle and nerve cells throughout the body. It is caused by an accumulation of glycogen in the lysosome due to deficiency of the lysosomal acid alpha-glucosidase enzyme. These disease approximately affects one individual in 40,000 in the U.S, however the incidence varies among different ethnic group. Pompe disease can be treated by symptomatic, supportive and disease-specific ways. As the disease involves impairment of cardiac, respiratory and muscular systems, the treatment entails requirement of specialists with expertise in all these disorders. Cardiologists, dieticians, pediatricians, orthopedists and other specialist may need to co-ordinate and design a well collaborated treatment plan for the patient.

Increasing Developments in the Gene Therapy And Enzyme Replacement Therapies are the Primary Factors Driving the Growth of Pompe Disease Market

Increasing developments in the gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapies are the primary factors driving the growth of Pompe disease market. However, inflated costs associated with the pompe disease therapy could hinder the market growth opportunities. Moreover, research activities performed to find an effective treatment for the disease and the growth in the special regulatory drug designations for orphan drugs can further create the growth opportunities for pompe disease market.

North America Held the Largest Market Share

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold its dominance in pompe disease market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about the pompe disease & its treatment procedure and rising healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific countries.

Segments Make up the Pompe Disease Industry

The report on global pompe disease market covers segments such as, therapy type, molecule type, dosage form and route of administration. On the basis of therapy type the global pompe disease market is categorized into enzyme replacement therapy and substrate reduction therapy. On the basis of molecule type the global pompe disease market is categorized into biologics and small molecules. On the basis of dosage form the global pompe disease market is categorized into solid and liquid. On the basis of route of administration the global pompe disease market is categorized into oral and parental.

Key Players in the Pompe Disease Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pompe disease market such as, Amicus Therapeutics, Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme, Audentes Therapeutics, EPIVAX, OXYRANE, Valerion Therapeutics and Sangamo Biosciences.

