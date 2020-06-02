Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

The latest report on Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market (by drug class (angiogenesis inhibitor, kinase inhibitor, epidermal growth factor receptor blocker, folate antimetabolites, PD-1/ PD-l1 inhibitor and microtubule stabilizer)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics growth factors. According to the report the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The non-small cell lung cancer is a type of lung cancer arising in the epithelial tissue, and it is different than the small cell lung cancer. This non-small cell lung cancer is the most common lung cancer among all types of lung cancers. Most often, treatment for NSCLC uses a combination of 2 chemo drugs. Studies have shown that adding a third chemo drug doesn’t add many benefits and is likely to cause more side effects.

The report defines the market of non-small cell lung cancer on the basis of the treatment types including Early/non-metastatic NSCLC, Advanced/metastatic NSCLC, EGFR mutations, ALK gene rearrangements, and other treatment options.

Rising Smoking Habit among the Population and the Increasing Air Population Drives the Market Growth of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

The air pollution is increasing rapidly across all over the globe. According to the world health organization, outdoor air pollution is the main cause of lung cancer. Rising smoking habits among the population and the increasing air population drives the market growth of the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. The American Cancer Society’s recorded an average of about 2,34,030 new cases of lung cancer and about 1,54,050 deaths from lung cancer up to2018. Moreover, the ongoing R&D on non-small cell lung cancer therapies, growing focus on healthcare sectors, and the introduction of new drugs are projected to create more opportunities in this market in upcoming years.

North America Dominates the Market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Geographically, North America dominates the market of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market. The government of North America supports the research activity that results in the up-gradation of existing drugs and the development of new advanced and effective drugs are increasing. The presence of major players and increased advancements in this sector is expected to boost the market of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics in this region between the period of 2018 to 2024.

Main Segments of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry

The report on global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class. On the basis of drug class, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is categorized into angiogenesis inhibitor, a kinase inhibitor, epidermal growth factor receptor blocker, folate antimetabolites, PD-1/ PD-l1 inhibitor, and microtubule stabilizer.

Key Players in the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market such as, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca plc, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, and Orion Corporation.

