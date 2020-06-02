Global Multiplexed Diagnostic Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

The latest report on Multiplexed Diagnostics Market (by method (very high density, high density, mid-density, low density and others), application(infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, allergic diseases, and others) and end-user(academic research, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharma companies and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of multiplexed diagnostics industry.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure multiplexed diagnostics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential multiplexed diagnostics growth factors. The global multiplexed diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Multiplexed diagnostic care used in biological samples that can detect multiple analytes in a single screening process. Multiplexed assays are used in the detection of cancer, functional biomolecules (DNA & RNA) and infectious disease. Moreover, multiplexed diagnostic assays have advantages, such as time efficiency and highly precise accuracy that can analyze defects and mutations in any functional biomolecules (DNA, RNA, and protein).

Increase Incidence of Chronic Diseases is One of the Major Reasons that is Driving the Growth of the Multiplexed Diagnostic Market

Increase incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major reasons that is driving the growth of the multiplexed diagnostic market. Multiplexed diagnostics helps in early diagnosis that minimizes the risk associated with chronic disease/infection and helps in proper treatment management. With increasing concern for early disease detection, the demand for the multiplexed diagnostic market will increase. Meanwhile, lack of trained professionals and less awareness regarding multiplexed diagnostic especially in developing and underdeveloped regions hinders the growth of the market. Increase awareness about the multiplexed diagnostic in untapped regions can create growth opportunities for the market in near future.

North America Accounts for 49.54% of Market Share in Multiplexed Diagnostic Market

North America accounts for 49.54% of market share in multiplexed diagnostic market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, 2018-2024. U.S drives the North America region on account of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and cancer and the availability of better healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Key Development– Mercodia had launched the AKURIO Islet hormone multiplex assay in collaboration with Quansys Bioscience in October 2017. This assay was designed to assess four different hormones in pancreatic study that include glucagon, insulin, C-peptide, and proinsulin. AKURIO Islet hormone multiplex assay provides high data accuracy with reliable speed.

Segments in the Multiplexed Diagnostics Market

The report on global multiplexed diagnostics market covers segments such as method, application and end-user. On the basis of method, the global multiplexed diagnostics market is categorized into very high-density multiplexed assays, high density multiplexed assays, mid-density multiplexed assays, low density multiplexed assays, and others. On the basis of application, the global multiplexed diagnostics market is categorized into infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, allergic diseases, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global Multiplexed diagnostics Market is categorized into academic research, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharma companies, and clinical research.

Key Players in the Multiplexed Diagnostics Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global multiplexed diagnostics market such as, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioMérieux SA, Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc. and Others.

Reasons to Buy this Report: