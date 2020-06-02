Global Genome Engineering Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The latest report on Genome Engineering Market (by technology (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, and other), application (cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, and other) and end-user (biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of genome engineering industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure genome engineering cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential genome engineering growth factors. The global genome engineering market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A genome is the genetic material of an organism. Genome engineering or genome editing is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, modified, deleted or replaced in the genome of the living organism. Several approaches to genome editing have been developed. A recent one is known as CRISPR-Cas9, which is short for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. Genome editing is of huge interest in the prevention and treatment of human diseases. Currently, most research on genome engineering is done to understand diseases using cells and animal models.

Funding from the Government are the Primary Factors Responsible for Driving the Genome Engineering Market

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and availability of research grants & funding from the government are the primary factors responsible for driving the genome engineering market. Genome engineering is widely used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, these companies are constantly indulged in research and development activities to prepare an antidote for the various infectious disease and cancer that helps to augment market growth. However lack of trained professionals and adverse public perception of genetic research is likely to be the restraint for the market growth.

The use of genetic engineering to treat increasingly prevalent chronic diseases and in preparing specialized or personalized medicine can create huge growth opportunities in near future for genome engineering market.

North America Region is Leading in the Genome Engineering Market

Geographically, North America is in the leading position among the other regions with a significant market share. U.S drives the North America genome engineering market, on account of factors such as development of gene therapy, increasing use of genetically modified crops and huge government funding for genome engineering research. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024.

Segments in the Genome Engineering Market

The report on global genome engineering market covers segments such as, technology, application and end-user. On the basis of technology the global genome engineering market is categorized into clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), transcription activator-like effector nuclease (TALEN), zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) and other technologies. On the basis of application the global genome engineering market is categorized into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genome engineering and other applications. On the basis of end-user, the global genome engineering market is categorized into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations.

Key Players in the Genome Engineering Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global genome engineering market such as, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Genscript, Sangamo Biosciences, Integrated DNA Technologies, Lonza, New England Biolabs, Origene Technologies and Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals.

