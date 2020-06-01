TelBari – Organic Herbal Skincare Uses Frequency Energized Water in its Formulations!

Frequency is the language that all life understands at a cellular level. It is the foundation upon which every physiological process is based.

Richmond, VA – USA | June 1st, 2020 — Frequency is the language that all life understands at a cellular level. It is the foundation upon which every physiological process is based. The communications between all things action on a macrocosmic as well as microcosmic level. Our cells exchange information and regulate body functions through the sending and receiving of specific frequencies. This cell signaling precedes and controls all biochemical actions.

Everything we know and understand has a vibrational frequency measured in Hertz (Hz).

Sound is much more efficient as a frequency carrier than light when it comes to influencing the cells. Why is this? Our body is mostly fluid: We have around 75% water. Sound travels much farther in water than does light.

We are using two different frequencies to energized our spring water. One is 432 Hz, the other is 528 Hz.

432 Hz is the magic number everybody is talking about. 432 Hz is the frequency of the heart, brain, earth, sun, and water. 432 Hz, on the other hand, harmonizes with the patterns of the universe.

Frequency 528 Hz, can induce beneficial changes at the DNA level, cell regeneration and miracle skin repair.

The most important property of water is energy. Energized water is water charged with a specific frequency. These charged molecules form a particular hexagonal crystalline shape. This formation allows them to create clusters.

These molecular clusters make it easier for DNA signaling to occur more accurately and efficiently; They also help to strengthen the shape and form of DNA strands. When the amount of energized water is reducing even slightly when the frequency is disturbed, the researchers noted that critical DNA function failed on an energetic level.

Steve Chemski, a biochemist and researcher, found that the hexagonal-shaped clustered water molecules he observed emitted a particular resonant frequency of 528 cycles per second. This frequency, as well as its corresponding harmonics, can recalibrate weakened DNA water molecules, causing them to entrain and reform into the perfect hexagonal crystalline shapes that are capable of creating clusters supporting DNA function and healthy balance in the body.

As a result of the natural aging process, skin tends to degenerate. The stability of the hexagonal shapes and clusters tend to rehydrate the cell system. Therefore, having in the formulation, this type of energized water helps with cell regeneration due to rehydration. Moreover, Masaru Emoto (1943-2014) was a Japanese researcher who found that water has memory and can store information. Considering all these researches, we suggest that this hexagonal clustered water may charge the organic herbs with beneficial ions, which are more reactive towards the skin. We also assume that these natural creams are fully activated and ready to transform the skin cells into a glowing and youthful appearance.

