Slide Stainers Market: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Factors such as the highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are responsible for the large share of the slide stainers market.

The implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, dearth of skilled technicians and product recalls are some of the factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The slide stainers market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Target Audience:

Slide staining equipment & reagent manufacturers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Business research and consulting firms

Academic and research institutes

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Healthcare institutions (hospitals and medical schools)

Venture capitalists

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=134046412

On the basis of product, the reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

North America accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The highly developed healthcare system in this region, the easy accessibility to technologically advanced instruments, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American slide stainers market.

The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=134046412