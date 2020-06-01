Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Mobile Robotics Market to 2026

With vital information and researched data, Facto Market Insights has diligently structured this research study titled mobile robotics market highlighting the global mobile robotics market. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Furthermore, readers would be provided section wise detailing concerning product catalogue, applications and end-user contributions during the stated forecast period.

Global mobile robotics market possesses high growth potential, owing to increased adoption of mobile robotics in the healthcare, military & defense, and entertainment industries. In addition, increase in R&D investments by key players to deploy enhanced specifications in the product portfolio fuels the growth of the market. Companies are projected to indulge in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to make the most use of technology, which is further projected to propel the market growth.



Mobile robotics is the branch of science and technology, wherein developers create mobile robots that are capable of moving in a physical environment. Mobile robots possess the capability to move in any environment without the need of human intervention. Devices such as sensors, software, and other gears are used to control these robots. Robotic technology such as unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and autonomous underwater vehicles are taken into consideration while studying mobile robotics under various industry verticals.

Factors such as increase in need for safety for human life and rise in demand of mobile robotics from online retailers, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future. However, high initial acquisition cost and challenges faced by mobile robots while working in untested environments act as major barriers and hamper the market growth. On the contrary, factors such as emergence of industry 4.0 into logistics & warehousing and surge in adoption of mobile robotics in the agricultural sector are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global mobile robotics market is segmented based on product, component, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and support & services. Based on application, it is divided into logistics & warehouse, military & defense, healthcare, domestic, entertainment, education, agriculture & forestry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

UGV

• UAV

• AUV

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

o Sensors

o Actuators

o Power supply

o Control system

• Software

• Support & Service

BY APPLICATION

Logistics & Warehousing

• Military & Defense

• Healthcare

• Domestic

• Entertainment

• Education

• Agriculture & Forestry

• Others



BY REGION

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• Boston Dynamics

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd

• iRobot Corporation

• Kuka AG

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Softbank Robotics

• Ubtech Robotics Inc.

