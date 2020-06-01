Covid-19 Crisis, Impact On Electrosurgical Devices Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

May 2020 | Report Format: Electronic (PDF)

The global electrosurgical devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion in 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting focus of surgeons from conventional surgical procedures toward minimally invasive procedures, such as electrosurgery, and growing competition amongst the participants have high impact on the market’s growth. Entry of local companies in the developing regions is expected to fuel the global market due to availability of affordable equipment.

Electrosurgeries are preferred over conventional procedures owing to advantages such as improved safety and ease of use. These advantages enable the use of such surgeries in sensitive procedures such as those related to neurology and ophthalmology. Electrosurgery is being used in various disciplines, such as gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. In addition, latest electrosurgical equipment enables the performance of procedures outside the operating room. Thus, the demand for these equipment is expected to rise in various disciplines during the forecast period. The growth is expected to experience impediment due to factors such as lack of skilled professionals and high price of the devices. Furthermore, most of the electrosurgical devices are categorized as Class III devices, which take considerably longer time for approval.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

The study suggests that bipolar segment captured the largest share in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period

Growing preference for bipolar electrosurgical devices over monopolar is a result of the advantages of the former, such as safe to use, convenience, and affordable prices. Monopolar equipment is still being used in minor surgeries and has the advantage of easy tissue cutting over bipolar equipment.

Active electrode segment captured the largest share in 2015 and is expected to witness highest growth rate as compared to other products

The introduction of innovative and technologically advanced electrodes and growing trends of using disposable electrodes are the factors driving the segment growth

North America dominated in 2015, with the U.S. capturing the largest share

Presence of a large number of players and high adoption rate of advanced medical devices are the factors driving growth in North America

Few of the major companies operating in the electrosurgical devices market include ATMOS, Inc.; Bovie Medical Corporation; Parkell, Inc.; Covidien plc; Olympus Corporation; Ethicon, Inc; Boston Scientific; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC; and Smith and Nephew.