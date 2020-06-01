Cell Harvesting Market – Comprehensive Research Including Top Key Players and Forecast Report

Factors such as rising investments in Regenerative Medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biotechnology and bio-pharmaceutical industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of this market.

The Global Cell harvesting Market is expected to reach USD 324.5 Million by 2023 from USD 213.8 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays. Rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major driving factors for this market.

Market Segmentation in Depth:-



based on application is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & bio pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The biotechnology & bio pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and the increasing R&D activities to develop new products across the globe.

Based on type, the market for cell harvesting is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. The manual cell harvesters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

The objectives of this study are as follows:



To define, describe, and forecast the market for cell harvesting, on the basis of type, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and restrains)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

By region, the cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe; however, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing private and government funding for stem cell research in this region and growing expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries are some of the factors driving the APAC market.

PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part oTerumo Corporation) (Japan) are the major players in Cell Harvesters Market.