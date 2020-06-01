Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Review, Research and Global Industry Analysis Till 2021

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Key Players:

The leading players that are profiled by MRFR in the report on the global blood glucose test strip packaging market are CSP Technologies (the U.S), Sanner (the U.S), Multisorb Technologies (the U.S), Impak Corporation (the U.S), Laminated films & Packaging (LF&P), INC (the U.S), Flow Dry TechnologY, INC. (the U.S), LPS Industries, LLC (the U.S), Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Lifescan, Inc. (A Johnson & Johnson Company), I-Sens, Inc., Trividia Health (Previously Known As Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag (Previously Known As Bayer Diabetes Care), Apex Biotechnology Corporation, Agamatrix Inc., Taidoc Technology Corporation, Universal Biosensors, Beijing Yicheng Electronic Co., Ltd., Sannuo Biosensor Inc., Shanghai Microsense Tm Inc., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Allmedicus, National Diagnostic Products, Hmd Biomedical, Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd., 77 Elektronika Kft., B. Braun Melsungen Ag and others.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for blood glucose test strips due to rise in prevalence of diabetes in all the regions of the world and rapid adoption of self-blood glucose testing devices are majorly propelling the expansion of the global blood glucose test strip packaging market. Innovation in the manufacturing process by the incorporation of advanced technology has significantly improved the quality of packaging, which in turn is fueling the growth of the global blood glucose test strip packaging market.

Increasing geriatric population, prevalence of obesity and diabetes and the adoption of flexible packaging solutions are some of the other factors that are driving the global blood glucose test strip packaging market. However, poor healthcare facilities in the underdeveloped regions and lack of awareness are likely to impact negatively on the growth of the global blood glucose test strip packaging market.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Segmentation:

The global blood glucose test strip packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type. Based on product type, the blood glucose test strip packaging market is segmented into plastic vials, aluminum foils and others. The plastic vials segment is sub-segmented into plastic vials with loose desiccant, plastic vials with injected desiccant, plastic vials with other desiccant and plastic vials without desiccant.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global blood glucose test strip packaging market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, The North America region is projecting dominance over the global blood glucose test strip packaging market owing to the high demand for blood glucose test strips as the prevalence of diabetes is increasing in this region.

The blood glucose test strip packaging market in the Europe region is growing at a noteworthy rate due to the high prevalence of diabetes and obesity and high adoption of self-blood glucose testing in this region. Increasing incidences of diabetes in the Middle East region is fueling the growth of the global blood glucose test strip packaging market in this region. Whereas, lack of awareness is likely to hamper the growth of blood glucose test strip packaging market in the Middle East and Africa region during the forecast period.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Updates:

SVAM Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd, an India-based manufacturer of healthcare and food packaging, has partnered with Japanese packaging giant and one of the world’s finest technology driven aluminum company, Toyo Aluminum K.K.

Selected lots of Roche’s Accu-Chek Aviva and Accu-Check Performa test strips were recalled due to manufacturing and packaging issues that had caused strip error and biased results.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Packaging Market Overview:

The blood glucose test strips are enclosed in high barrier pouches and vails in order to protect their quality from getting deteriorated due to environmental factors such as moisture, bacterial contamination and others. As per the report that has been published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global blood glucose test strip packaging Industry is registered to expand steadily in the coming years.

