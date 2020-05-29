Strategic Technology Trends in the Natural Language Processing Market

The technologies in natural language processing has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional neural network models to advanced pretrained language models. The rising wave of new technologies, such as IVR and speech analytics are creating significant potential for natural language processing in media and advertising, security, and automotive applications, and driving the demand for natural language processing.

In natural language processing market, various technologies, such as interactive voice response (IVR), optical character recognition (OCR), pattern and image recognition, auto coding, classification and categorization, text analytics, speech analytics, professional services, support and maintenance services are used in various applications. Increasing demand for virtual assistance for easy accessibility of services and growing adoption of cloud-based technology are creating new opportunities for various natural language processing technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in natural language processing market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Natural Language Processing Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in natural language processing market.

Lucintel study finds that natural language processing market is forecast to grow at 16% during next five years. IVR technology is the largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth. 3M, Apple Incorporation, Dolbey Systems, Google, HPE, IBM Incorporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetBase Solutions, SAS Institute, and Verint Systems are among the major technology providers in the natural language processing market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global natural language processing technology by technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Media and Advertising

• Security

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Fintech

• Manufacturing

• Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Natural Language Processing Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages of research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.