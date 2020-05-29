Pharma companies have taken center stage as the world races to find a cure for COVID-19 – Ajay Piramal, Pankaj Patel and Samina Hamied speak with Shereen Bhan on CNBC-TV18

Q: Let us start by talking about the US and I will start by asking you about what you make of the signals coming in from President Trump? President Trump saying “Today I am declaring a simple but vital national goal. The US will be the worlds’ premiere pharmacy drug store and medical manufacturer.” What do you make of these comments, do you believe that beyond rhetoric this could have an impact on the Indian pharmaceutical industry?

Hamied: Indian generic manufacturers, one in every three pill in the US is actually a pill that is manufactured in India, so while the Buy America campaign is taking up a lot of steam in the US I think there is a long path way ahead. So it starts with the APIs which are the active ingredients right after the manufacturing. I think while America is pushing really hard to say – in America for America, I think there is a pathway for this and here could be partnership models with Indian companies for manufacturing in US.

Q: You believe that this could in fact be an opportunity or further opportunity for Indian companies to partner with their US counterparts. But Mr. Patel let me ask you what you make of these comments that have come in from President Trump and do you like Samina believe that this is more rhetoric at this point in time given the sheer cost advantage that countries like India and China enjoy as well as the API supply chain it is unlikely that this – make in America for America movement of the pharmaceutical industry is going to gather momentum anytime soon?

Patel: I would agree with Samina on what she is talking about. The challenge is that the US wants to see that there is more production happening in US to ensure the supply chain which any country will think like in this kind of crisis. India has been proven to be a very successful and reliable partner to US up till now and even during crisis India had supplied all those generics product freely and fully. As a result US is not facing any problem with respect to supply in spite of the fact that there were some supply disruption happening earlier time because of the Chinese epidemic there. So given that track record we strongly believe that India is poised to actually partner with US to make sure that this supply uncertainty of the world is taken care of.

Now if you look at manufacturing of pharmaceutical in any country you start with API and the intermediates and classical process of process development, scaling up, putting up a plant and then getting FDA clearance would generally take about 3 years’ time and subsequently the product. Given that it is not going to be something which can happen overnight by putting lot of money behind it because it is not the question of money, it is work and time is required to complete every study which is required before a product is manufactured in any plant.

So given that it is not a thing, but every country in the world is going to think like that and as Indian companies we are also very clear that India has to partner with countries to make sure that the supply chain surety is there.

Q: Let us talk specifically about this API business, now China has 20 percent of market share in the API production globally. India’s dependence on China has been declining, we still are significantly dependent on China for APIs, but it has been declining. What do you make of the government’s efforts to ramp up our capabilities in the API supply chain how do you see that panning out and what do you believe more needs to be done to ensure the robustness of this plan?

Piramal: What is really important now for every country is to ensure that the supply chain is secured. This is what Pankaj said and I agree with that. When I see it we have manufacturing facilities of both API and finished formulations whether it is in the US, we have facilities in Canada, the UK and India. It is important that every country is looking how they can secured their sources of manufacturing.

As I see it the importance of some critical manufacturing taking place in the various geographies is going to become even more important because nobody wants to – it is almost like you have to keep your defence, like a military defence and you have to keep investing in it. I see that happening and definitely I think this whole crisis has shown that there is too much of reliance on just one country and people are looking to diversify and so will India look.

Q: You need an environment that allows for fair pricing but in most cases we haven’t really seen the government intervene by way of price caps except for as and when necessary. So, what will it take for Indian companies to push ahead on spending more on R&D or are we largely going to continue to track what we have done so far which is essentially repurposing and stay with the generics business?

Piramal: A few years ago we had perhaps the largest investment in a research facility in India and that was doing pure research. However unfortunately after several years of trying, may be 10 years of trying we had to shut it down and that is because there is no environment to encourage pure research or discovery of new drugs in India.

First of all we allow clinical trials today in India, at one time people thought it would be a big industry for India but unfortunately it has not taken off because the regulations for clinical trials are just not there. The time it takes for approval, the liabilities that you have in a clinical trial, and so many more things that are there, are not there in India.

Secondly, we have to develop a cluster approach where we have expertise in biology which is not very well prevalent in India. We have expertise much more in chemistry and that is why you find that the development taking place but true research is not taking place today in India.

In fact I am sorry to say that after so many decades of the pharmaceutical industry and having so many strengths compared to many other countries, we still have not got a single drug which is in the global market, discovered out of India.