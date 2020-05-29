Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2024

The report on Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market (by application (diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications and protein purification), drug class (rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure biosimilar monoclonal antibodies cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential biosimilar monoclonal antibodies growth factors. According to the report the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein made in the laboratory that can bind to substances in the body, including cancer cells. A monoclonal antibody is made so that it binds to only one substance to treat different types of cancer. There are several types of monoclonal antibodies that are being used to treat certain types of cancer. Laboratory production of monoclonal antibodies is produced from clones of only one cell which means that every monoclonal antibody produced by the cell is the same due to which they are called as biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Each monoclonal antibody recognizes one particular protein. They work in different ways depending on the protein they are targeting; hence different monoclonal antibodies are required to be made to target different types of cancer.

Rising Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Owing to Their Cost-Effectiveness, Patent Expiration of Biologics are Driving Factors in Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is driven by factors such as rising demand for biosimilar drugs owing to their cost-effectiveness, patent expiration of biologics, and prevalence of chronic diseases among geriatric population. However, unfavorable government regulations in developed economies and high cost associated with the manufacturing process are likely to act as a primary restraining factor affecting the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market over the forecast period. Moreover, emerging markets owing to relaxed regulations are expected to provide more opportunities for the manufacturers of biosimilar drugs.

Europe is an Important Market for Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Among the geographies, Europe is an important market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market globally due to favorable regulatory policies designed by the European Medical Association (EMA) and since Europe was the first region to draft guidelines for approval of biosimilar products. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market size while North America biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of x.xx% over the forecast period.

Segments Make up the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Industry

The report on global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market covers segments such as, application and drug class. On the basis of application, the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is categorized into diagnostic applications, therapeutic applications and protein purification. On the basis of drug class the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is categorized into rituximab, infliximab, abciximab, trastuzumab, adalimumab and bevacizumab.

Key Players in the Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market such as, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Reliance Life Sciences, Allergan plc, CoherusBioSciences, Inc., Biocon, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited and GenorBioPharma Co. Ltd.

