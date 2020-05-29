Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Overview, Opportunities and Applications By 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market that estimates a decent advancement in this market at a 5.83% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. The global eyelashes enhancing agents market has been segmented on the basis of application, content, type, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation of this market segments the market into repairing damaged eyelashes, nourishing eyelashes, and others. Based on content, the market has been segmented into bimatoprost, enhancer serum, herbal remedy, isopropyl cloprostenate, lash-building serum, skin care ingredients, and others.

The skin care ingredients have been sub-segmented into biotin, panthenol, polypeptides, and others. By type, the market has been segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. Curling has been estimated to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. In terms of value, the market is expected to be worth the US $ 513.44 million by the end of the forecast period.

Eyelash enhancing serum is a unique formula aimed at improving the overall appearance of eyelashes. The major factors contributing to the moderate growth of the global eyelashes enhancing agents market include the increasing prevalence of eye inflammations, growing demand for natural eyelash enhancer agents, and loss of eyelashes due to continuous uptake of come higher medical dosages. However, the side-effects of eyelashes enhancer agents may hurt the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market include Allergan PLC (Republic of Ireland), Athena Cosmetics Inc. (USA), Beauty Essentials LLC (USA), Estee Lauder (USA), Grande Cosmetics LLC (USA), Rodan & Fields LLC (USA), and Skin Research Laboratories (USA).

The regional segmentation of the global eyelashes enhancing agents market segments the market into the Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas segment holds the biggest share in the global market due to the huge development in the region’s cosmetic industry, presence of strong economic conditions, presence of many key market players, and focus by research institutions on research and development (R&D) in order to update the technology for new and advanced eyelashes enhancing agents. Due to advanced technology and the presence of many strong economies, North America is a bigger market than South America. The major country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada.

Europe is the second largest market due to the high density of population, changing lifestyle, growing cosmetics industry, increasing demand for eyelashes enhancing agents, and well-developed technology. Due to similar reasons as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. In this region, the major country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Western as well as Eastern Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market, and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a 6.26% CAGR. The main factor driving the market growth in this region is the presence of a number of developing nations like China and India in this region. In these countries, the growth of the cosmetics industry is aiding the market growth. Other factors contributing to market growth are the increasing prevalence of eye inflammations and the demand for various eyelashes enhancing agents. Other pivotal country-specific markets in this region are Japan and South Korea, followed by the remaining countries of Asia Pacific.

The MEA region holds the lowest market share due to less availability of medical facilities and lack of healthcare facilities. However, countries such as Kuwait and Qatar are focusing more on the healthcare and cosmetic industries. They are also developing medical facilities, which might create a stable market in this region during the forecast period.

