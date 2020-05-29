Bluemen 50mg Tablets : Effective Tablets with Sildenafil for Raising Potency

Impotence is not a life-threatening condition, but it can have a serious impact on a man’s sense of wellbeing, relationships, and quality of life. This Sensual dysfunction is a major cause of relationship breakdown and stress, and can negatively affect a man’s self-esteem. In addition, a man’s erectile illness is the inability to obtain erections during sensual interaction. Buy Bluemen50 mg online from My LoveDose to remedy the erection problem. This medication contains which Sildenafil citrate 50 mg that acts on the erectile tissue of the male organ to upsurge blood flow which causes an erection. This constrains the action of PDE5 which resolves ED by permitting the natural process of sensual stimulation to activate the cGMP mechanism for achieving and preserving an erection.

ED is also associated with many systemic health conditions (health conditions that affect the whole body or other body systems). Systemic health conditions affect a man’s physical health, can impact negatively on the treatment of ED, and, in some cases, are life-threatening.

Conditions Associated with Erection Problem

Cardiovascular disease

An erection problem is also a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Men with it are about one and a half times more likely to develop cardiovascular (heart) disease in the future than those who are able to achieve erections.

Having an erection problem increases the risk of cardiovascular disease to a similar degree as smoking or a family history of heart attack or dyslipidemia (abnormalities of blood lipids such as cholesterol), which are considered major risk factors for cardiovascular disorders.

Diabetes and metabolic syndrome

An erection problem is the most frequent complaint amongst diabetic men and is also common amongst men with metabolic syndrome.

A study reported that a significantly higher proportion of men with metabolic syndrome also experienced an erection problem, compared to healthy men.

High blood pressure

Hypertension and erection problems are commonly comorbid. Some 40% of men with Erection problems are hypertensive, while 35% of hypertensive men experience an erection problem.

Thyroid disorders create imbalances in sensual hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) levels, which in turn affect the amount of bioavailable testosterone in the body. This affects erectile function.

As such, treating these conditions may improve erectile function in the absence of other treatments.

Endocrine disorders

Endocrine disorders may result in or worsen the erection problem.

Treatment of Impotence with Bluemen 50 mg

ED is an increasingly common complaint about men. The widespread approval of oral medications for the treatment of this illness has changed the management of the condition considerably.

Sildenafil citrate 50 mg is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor. This medication treats ED in men (impotence). When taken before planned sensual movement. This medication constrains the breakdown (by the enzyme PDE5) of a chemical called cGMP, produced in the erectile tissue of the male organ throughout sensual arousal. And this action of Sildenafil citrate 50 mg medication permits blood flow into the male organ causing an erection.

