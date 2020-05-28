Window treatment sales & installation contractor, Better Blinds is expanding into Delaware cities

(May 28, 2020): Better Blinds, a well known Window treatments sales & installation Contractor in Ocean View, DE is expanding its reach into a number of Delaware cities located in Sussex County that includes Lewis, Rehoboth Beach, Fenwick, Bethany Beach, and Dagsboro. It will now offer the chance to the residents of the above mentioned cities to enjoy the industry standard for varied interior plantation shutters.

It offers the Faux wood and Wood blinds, available in over 30 colours for the local Sussex County homeowners in addition to free installation. Furthermore, it offers a large variety of fabrics choices for incorporating a one of a kind glass door solution. The organization takes ultimate pride for the ability to create and develop a robust collaborative relationship with the customers, while offering the highest quality window coverings. Aiming to offer cost effective solutions to the customers, Better Blinds ensures the entire line of their high quality products cater to everyone’s budgetary needs.

The diverse line of products include high quality blinds and shades, roller shades, layered shades, sheer shades, romans, interior shutters and sliding panels. Offering flexibility at the fingertips, Better Blinds ensures convenience for the customers to pay using all major credit cards along with 0% financing to the qualified buyers.

About Better Blinds:

Better Blinds is a Window treatment sales & installation contractor that offers high quality blinds, shades and shutters for the modern homes of today.

For more information, feel free to browse https://betterblindsshades.com/

