What is the Impact of the Novel Coronavirus on the Global Frozen Meat Market?

Our latest research report entitled Frozen Meat Market (by product type (beef, chicken, lamb, pork), end-user (food chain services, modern trade, departmental stores, online stores, and other end-user)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Frozen Meat.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Frozen Meat cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Frozen Meat growth factors.

Growing Demand for Processed Meat Owing to Busy Lifestyles and Changing Food Preferences Globally is One of the Major Factors Fuelling the Growth

Frozen meat is a common preservation method that reduces postmortem enzyme activity inhibits microbial growth and improves the shelf life of meat. Owing to the advantage of long term storage the frozen meat can be transport to a long distance.

The growing demand for processed meat owing to busy lifestyles and changing food preferences globally is one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market. Convenience with the cooking in a short period of time gives an advantage over conventional meat cooking. Changing food habitat and rising preference toward healthy food in developing countries is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising investments in research for the improvement in the long term storage of meat is also supporting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with frozen meat processing methods can hamper the growth of the market. However, changing food habitats, especially in the young generation will provide ample opportunities to the market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market

Based on the region the frozen meat market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period.

The high rate of import and consumption of frozen meat, an increase in the number of food joints, and seasonality boosting the market growth in this region, additionally, Increasing the importance of healthy products especially in Chinese consumers are estimated to increase the demand for frozen meat in the forecast period.

The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate, the rising demand for processed food and easy availability are the driving factors for the growth of the market.

Report on the Global Frozen Meat Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type, and End User

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and another product type. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include food chain services, modern trade, departmental stores, online stores, and other end users.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Marfrig Group, Kerry Group Plc., BRF S.A., Associated British Foods Plc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Verde Farms, LLC, Cargill Beef, Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat Co., and other companies.

