Muscle Relaxants Drugs Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest report on Muscle Relaxants Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Muscle Relaxants Drugs Market by drugs type (facial muscle relaxant, skeletal muscle relaxant, and neuromuscular relaxant market), distribution channel (drug stores, hospitals, clinics and online stores) in terms of key trends. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and application trends in the regional markets of Muscle Relaxants Drugs such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. The global muscle relaxants drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Muscle relaxants are drugs that act as central nervous system depressants and have sedative and musculoskeletal relaxant properties. These drugs affect skeletal muscle function and decreasethe muscle tone. These drugs are used to reduce skeletal muscle spasms, relieve pain and increase the mobility of the affected muscles. The most commonly used muscle relaxants drugs are Baclofen, Carisoprodol, Chlorzoxazone, Cyclobenzaprine, Dantrolene, Metaxalone, Methocarbamol, Orphenadrine, and Tizanidine.

Rising Discomfort among the Population Owing to the Rising Levels of Stress Primarily Drives the Muscle Relaxation Drugs Market

The rising discomfort among the population owing to the rising levels of stress primarily drives the muscle relaxation drugs market. These drugs are commonly prescribed for low back pain or neck pain, tension headaches, fibromyalgia, and myofascial pain syndrome. In addition, the growing demand for anti-aging skin treatments and the use of muscle relaxation drugs for such treatments contributes to the growth of the muscle relaxation drugs market. However, incidences of liver damage and certain other side effects caused by these drugs hamper its market growth. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce companies into the pharmaceutical sector creates favorable growth opportunities for the muscle relaxation drugs market.

Different Segments in the Muscle Relaxants Drugs Market

The report on global muscle relaxants drugs market is segmented into drugs type and distribution channel.

The drugs type segment in the global muscle relaxants drugs market is categorized into the facial muscle relaxants, skeletal muscle relaxants,and neuromuscular relaxants. Among them, the neuromuscular relaxants held the largest market share in 2017. The rising cases of lower back pains and other stress-related distress contribute to the growth of this segment in the global muscle relaxants drugs market.

However, the facial muscle relaxants are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing use of these drugs in anti-wrinkle treatments. The distribution channel segment is further bifurcated into drug stores, hospitals, clinics, and online stores. The online stores segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the busy lifestyle and rising popularity of online sales channels among the consumers.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Muscle Relaxation Drugs Market

North America holds the largest share in the muscle relaxation drugs market. The rising stress-related discomfort in the North America region owing to the stressful lifestyle and growing awareness about the benefits of muscle relaxation drugs drives the growth of muscle relaxation drugs market in this region. In addition, people in the North America region have high capacity in healthcare expenditure that continues to be an added incentive for the growth of muscle relaxation drugs market. Moreover, the presence of several major muscle relaxation drugs manufacturers contributes to the market growth.

Muscle Relaxants Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The muscle relaxation drugs market is a highly fragmented market. The key players in the global muscle relaxants drugs market are Abbott Laboratories, Mallinckrodt plc. Medtronic Neuromodulation (Medtronic Inc.), Vertical Pharmaceuticals LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Par Sterile Products, LLC. Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SteriMax Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. and Orient Pharma Co., Ltd. among others.

