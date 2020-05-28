Micro Server Market Applications COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest “Micro Server Market” report, states that the market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of about 43% across the forecast years of 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights

Compact modular hardware servers that comprises shared infrastructure via which many small servers are packed, as they share a common network. The setup is called micro servers. These servers are cost-effective, they require low computing power, and are especially designed in a way that is easy to install and maintain. These excellent features are expected to boost the growth of the global market of micro server market across the evaluation period.

Other factors that are likely to drive the growth of the micro server market are the rise in need to increase operational efficiency of the infrastructure of servers and the growing requirement for cloud services across various verticals. The rise in need for high density servers those have low power consumption across small and medium sized enterprises and also, the increase in number of SMEs are causes that are expected to boost the expansion of the global micro server market. On the contrary, the unsuitability of these serves for heavy server application and the lack of cognizance about micro server are some limitations that the market is expected to encounter in the years to come.

Market Key Players

MRFR enlisted some of the prominent players of the micro server market that operates globally. They are; Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM (U.S.), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), NEC (Japan), AMD (U.S.), Quanta (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Tyan (Taiwan), and others.

Market Segment Outline

The micro server market’s segmental study is based on application, processor, component, and organization size.

By component, the market is sectioned into solutions and service. The solution segment is further classified into software, hardware, and service. The service segment is sub-segmented into installation support services, consulting services, and professional services. By application, the market is segmented into data center, media storage, cloud computing, data analytics, and others. By organization size, the market is split into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The worldwide market of micro server market is analyzed for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The global market of micro serve is expected to exhibit a competitive tension. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to surge registering the highest CAGR in the worldwide micro server market. The existence of key semiconductor manufacturers in China, South Korea, and Japan, and is another major force that is expected to gain transform the competitive landscape of the market. Another reason that is expected to propel the APAC market is the increase in data traffic due to the growing number of tablet and mobile users.

Competitive Landscape

Technology titans, such as Dell (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), IBM (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), and others are prominent players of the micro server market. Hewlett Packard, an important player of micro server market designed micro servers namely; gen8 and gen10. The company designed the product ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 that is designed especially for small and medium businesses. These servers’ easy access to hard drives are easy and have improved memory storage capacity, and holds PCIe slots, which are high-speed serial computer expansion that allow easy management, installation, as they upgrades. Quick unfurling of innovations and hefty investment by governments, across the world, are expected to boost the expansion of the micro server market in the assessment period. Hence, the overall market to witness as sharp rise.

