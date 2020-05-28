Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market Share, Business Insights and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

The growth of the global liver cirrhosis treatment market is driven by various factors such as an increasing global geriatric population, rising prevalence of liver cirrhosis, rapidly changing lifestyle, growing awareness programs regarding liver diseases, rising R&D investment for the development of innovative drugs for liver diseases, and increasing demand for better treatment methods for curing liver cirrhosis.

According to MRFR analysis, the global Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 956.89 million in 2018.

Liver cirrhosis is basically the late-stage scarring of the liver caused due to various types of liver diseases and disorders such as alcoholism and hepatitis, among others. No symptoms are observed until the liver is extensively damaged. Complications of liver cirrhosis include portal hypertension, leg & abdomen swelling, splenomegaly, bleeding, infections, malnutrition, hepatic encephalopathy, jaundice, bone diseases, risk of liver cancer, and multi-organ failure.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global liver cirrhosis treatment market are Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer AG (Germany), Sanofi (France), Shionogi Inc. (Japan), and Promethera (Belgium)

Segmentation:

The global liver cirrhosis treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, and end user.

The global liver cirrhosis treatment market has been segmented, on the basis of treatment, into antibiotics, immunosuppressants, and others. of prescribed drugs for liver cirrhosis patients due to high risk of infections.

The market on the basis of end userhas been segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Americas: The largest regional market.

North America: The North American market for liver cirrhosis treatment is growing due to the increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis and the increasing R&D investment for the development of innovative drugs in the region.

US: The prevalence of liver cirrhosis is increasing, hence driving the market growth. Liver cirrhosis accounted for an increase of 65% annual deaths between 1999 and 2016 in the US. Moreover, the demand for better treatment methods for curing liver cirrhosis is also increasing in the region, hence fueling market growth.

Latin America: Growing investment to improve the healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Europe: Growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis are expected to drive the market growth.

UK: Increasing prevalence of liver cirrhosis in the UK is expected to drive the market growth. Liver cirrhosis accounted for 14.7 % per 100,000 male deaths and 7.9% per 100,000 female deaths in the UK.

Germany: Rising incidences of liver cirrhosis in the German population is expected to drive the market growth. Decompensated liver cirrhosis is known to be the 14th most common cause of death in Central European countries, that include Germany. This is estimated to result in more than 170,000 deaths in the region. Moreover, liver cirrhosis accounted for 18.9 % per 100,000 male deaths and 7.8% per 100,000 female deaths in Germany as of 2016.

Asia-Pacific: The region is the fastest-growing market for liver cirrhosis treatment. Asia-Pacific has a growing geriatric population and a very large patient population suffering from various liver diseases.