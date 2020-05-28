In Vivo Toxicology Market – Future Growth, Comprehensive Analysis & Key Players

[196 Pages Report] The Global In Vivo Toxicology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach to USD 6.14 Billion.

Some key factors driving In Vivo Toxicology Market growth are the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests. Factors such as increasing research in oncology and personalized medicine and the rising demand for humanized animal models are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

In this report, the global market is segmented by product, testing type, toxicity endpoint, testing facility, and region.

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on product, the global market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models (including mice model, rat model, and other animal models). In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, and increasing pharmaceutical research for developing new drug molecules.

Based on testing type, the market is segmented into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. In 2017, the chronic toxicity testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Increasing research focused on drugs used for long-duration therapies such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives is driving the growth of the chronic toxicity testing market. However, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the market, with the highest market share in the market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and preclinical testing companies in the region. However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.

While the overall market is expected to grow at a high rate, growing pressures to develop and conduct alternative tests for animal testing and disadvantages associated with animal testing are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The major players in the global market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Envigo (US), DSI (US), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).