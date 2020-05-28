Global Snoring Control Devices Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

Our latest research report entitled Snoring Control Devices Market (by product (tongue stabilizing devices, mandibular advancement devices, nasal devices, chin straps, position control devices), distribution channel (retail pharmacies and online, stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of snoring control devices industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure snoring control devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential snoring control devices growth factors. According to the report the global snoring control devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Snoring is noisy breathing during sleep. It is a common problem among all ages and genders. The person most at risk are generally males, those who are overweight. It becomes more serious as people age and can cause disruption in sleep that can lead to fragmented and un-refreshing sleep. The two most common adverse health effects are believed to be causally linked to snoring are daytime dysfunction and heart disease. About one-half of people who snore loudly have obstructive sleep apnea.

Introduction of Smart Snoring Solution and Development of Other Innovative Products to Control Snoring Can Further Create Growth Opportunities for the Snoring Control Devices Market

Some of the factors driving growth in this market include increasing prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing, the rising prevalence of obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and easy availability of anti-snoring kits in retail as well as online stores. In addition, increasing the use of mandibles advancement splints & mouth guard devices is further facilitating the market growth. However, Lack of awareness and ignorance about the snoring disease are the major hiccups for the market growth. The introduction of smart snoring solutions and the development of other innovative products to control snoring can further create growth opportunities for the snoring control devices market.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in Snoring Control Devices Market

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in the snoring control devices market in 2017. The factors facilitating growth in this region include increasing awareness regarding snoring control devices, rising geriatric population, high expenditure on wellness products, speedy adoption of new products, and easy availability of snoring control devices in this region as compared to other regions. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region among others owing to raising awareness concerning the seriousness of the disease and increasing disposable income.

Main Segments of the Snoring Control Devices Industry

The report on the global snoring control devices market covers segments such as product and distribution channels. On the basis of product, the global snoring control devices market is categorized into tongue stabilizing devices, mandibular advancement devices, nasal devices, chin straps, position control devices, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel the global snoring control devices market is categorized into retail pharmacies and online stores.

Key Players and the Regions of the Snoring Control Devices Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global snoring control devices market such as Sleeping Well, LLC. Apnea Sciences Corporation, The Pure Sleep Company, Somnomed Limited, Airway Management Inc., Theravent, Inc., TomedDr.ToussaintGmbh, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC, Meditas Ltd., and Innovative Health Technologies (NZ) Limited.

