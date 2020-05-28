Global Male Infertility Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Male Infertility Market (by test (DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer-assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay), treatment (assisted reproductive technology (ART), medication)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of male infertility industry. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure male infertility cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential male infertility growth factors. According to the report, the global male infertility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Male infertility refers to a male’s inability to cause pregnancy in a fertile female. A male’s fertility generally relies on the quantity and quality of their sperms. If the number of sperm a man ejaculates is low or if the sperm is of poor quality, it will be difficult, and sometimes impossible, for him to cause a pregnancy. Infertility is a widespread problem. It is estimated that one in 20 men has some kind of fertility problem with low numbers of sperm in his ejaculate. There are no obvious symptoms/signs of infertility. Intercourse, erections, and ejaculation will usually happen without difficulty.

The quantity and appearance of the ejaculated semen generally appear normal to the naked eye. Some of the medical causes that lead to infertility in men include swelling of the veins that drain the testicles, infection, ejaculation issues, tumors, hormone imbalances, and many others. Medication can treat some issues that affect male fertility, including hormone imbalances and erectile dysfunction. Surgery can be effective for repairing blockages in the tubes that transport sperm. Surgery can also be used for repair of varicocele.

Increased Awareness Concerning Male Infertility Treatment and Rising Medical Tourism are Some of the Factors that Can Create Growth Opportunities

Some of the key trends followed around the globe that are leading to male infertility problems includes intentionally delayed childbearing among professional couples, delayed marriage, changing lifestyle, increased rates of obesity, rising lifestyle associated disease and obtaining advanced education and establishing a professional career. In addition, the development of advanced technology to treat male infertility issues are responsible for driving growth in this region. Social taboos are one of the reasons that pose a threat to the male infertility market. Furthermore, increased awareness concerning male infertility treatment and rising medical tourism are some of the factors that can create growth opportunities in the near future.

Europe Dominated the Male Infertility Market

Geographically, Europe dominated the male infertility market in 2017. Europe attributed to the highest market share owing to the presence of advanced and well-equipped fertility clinics, higher adoption of costlier treatments and high awareness level are the factors driving growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rising lifestyle associated disease and an increasing number of people focused on their professional career.

Market Segments of the Global Male Infertility Industry

The report on global male infertility market covers segments such as test and treatment. On the basis of the test, the global male infertility market is categorized into DNA fragmentation technique, oxidative stress analysis, microscopic examination, sperm agglutination, computer-assisted semen analysis, sperm penetration assay, and others. On the basis of treatment, the global male infertility market is categorized into assisted reproductive technology (ART) and medication.

Key Players in the Male Infertility Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global male infertility market such as EMD Sereno, Inc., Endo International plc, Sanofi, Bayer Group, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Halotech DNA SL, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AytuBioScience, Inc., and Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

