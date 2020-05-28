Global Male Aesthetics Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

Our latest research report entitled Male Aesthetics Market (by product (body skin tightening, fractional skin rejuvenation, hair regrowth, hair removal), procedures (cosmetic, reconstructive), end-users (beauty center, cosmetic centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of male aesthetics industry. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure male aesthetics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential male aesthetics growth factors. According to report the global male aesthetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Male Aesthetics are a fast-growing segment in the Aesthetics industry. Men have significant facial anatomical differences as compared to women. Men’s skin is much thicker, has larger pores, has less subcutaneous fat, and generates more sweat and sebum as compared to women’s skin. Men are more prone to the skin due to higher exposure of men’s skin to ultraviolet radiations owing to shorter hairstyles and balding scalps. Men also develop wrinkles at an earlier age, as they have less subcutaneous fat. Most of the men want to achieve a fresher and healthier appearance, instead of looking beautiful or having soft skin. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), men had in excess of 1 million cosmetic procedures in 2013, representing 9.4% of the population. The number of cosmetic procedures for men increased by over 273% from 1997

Factors Responsible for Driving Growth in this Market Includes Increasing Awareness, Acceptability, and Accessibility of Male Aesthetics Treatment Procedures

The Factors responsible for driving growth in this market include increasing awareness, acceptability, and accessibility of male aesthetics treatment procedures. Besides this, physiological and psychological factors also play an important role in influencing the male aesthetics market. Around52% of global male consumers consider their looks to be important or very important, and about 29% touch up their looks during the day. Nowadays, Men are now more aware of their appearances, so they are more focused on enhancing their appearance to be more attractive, also they are looking for rejuvenation to maintain the fresh and adolescent appearance which in turn, has increased demand for skincare and grooming products. Also, men are spending more money on their skincare and are going to spa treatments and facials to boost the male aesthetic markets. However, the high treatment cost is the major restraint factor for market growth. Today’s generation is growing in an era of social media that pressures them to maintain a youthful appearance due to the constant sharing of photos which in turn, is going to create opportunities for the male aesthetics market in coming future.

North America Dominates the Male Aesthetics Market

Geographically, North America dominates the male aesthetics market, followed by Europe. North America has the largest market share among other regions, owing to the rise in non-surgical treatment procedures coupled with increased spending power. Wrinkle removal, body shaping/skin tightening, and tattoo removal are some of the most common male aesthetic treatments followed in this region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the strongest growing region followed by Latin America. Asia Pacific region is expected to attribute the highest growth owing to the huge population base coupled with rising disposable income, increase adoption of male aesthetics treatment owing to physiological and psychological and personal factors.

Segments Make up the Male Aesthetics Industry

The report on the global male aesthetics market covers segments such as product, procedures, and end-user. On the basis of product, the global male aesthetics market is categorized into body shaping/skin tightening, fractional skin rejuvenation, hair regrowth, hair removal, tattoo removal, injectables, and others. On the basis of procedures, the global male aesthetics market is categorized into cosmetic and reconstructive. On the basis of end-user, the global male aesthetics market is categorized into the beauty centers, home and dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers.

Key Players in the Male Aesthetics Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global male aesthetics market such as, Allergan, Cutera, Cynosure, Merz Pharma, Galderma, Lumenis, Syneron Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Alma Lasers and AQTIS Medical.

