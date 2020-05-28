Global Digital Health Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Digital Health Market (by Service (Mobile Device, Cloud-Based Solution, Big Data Analytics and Healthcare Mobility), End-User (clinics, government hospitals, a specialty hospital, and general hospital)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of orphan drugs. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure orphan drugs cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential orphan drugs growth factors.

The forecast digital health market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Orphan Drugs on global and regional levels and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channels, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global digital health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health to Promote Growth in the Digital Health Market

Rapidly improving healthcare IT infrastructure along with remote patient monitoring services drives the growth of the digital health market. Additionally, increasing the occurrence of cardiovascular disorder and the aging population across the world are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the digital health market. However, lack of infrastructure and high capital investment to build the infrastructure in developing economies are likely to restrain the growth of the digital health market.

On the other hand, increasing adoption of cloud-based systems and an increase in demand for mobile apps are providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the digital health market over the upcoming years. Implementation of eHealth aims at the creation of an electronic health cards for everyone since 2018 is anticipated to boost business growth. The card will include health data that can be accessible by hospitals, doctors, as well as pharmacies across the nation with patient consent such implementations are most likely to boost the market growth.

U.S Accounted For the Largest Share in the Digital Health Market

The U.S accounted for the largest share in the digital health market. The growth in the U.S region is due to an increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and a growing elderly population base. Moreover, stringent regulatory norms in the United States and threats associated with data privacy and security are restricting the growth of the global digital health market. China is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the high adoption rate of technologies and various supportable initiatives undertaken by the Chinese government to support eHealth. Japan accounted for the largest Asia Pacific digital health market share owing to the rapid adoption of telehealth and mobile health technology.

Fitbit, Blue Cross Blue Shield Launch Mobile Health Partnership

In August 2018-, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association announced a partnership with Fitbit to include the company’s wearables and fitness trackers in its Blue 365 health and wellness program for Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) members. The deal with BCBSA follows similar partnerships with Humana and United Healthcare.

As part of a commitment to providing consumers with affordable health and wellness products, the Blue 365 program also collaborates with employers to help build a culture of health in the workplace. Fitbit provides a powerful platform to engage consumers by offering data, insights, and guidance to help them meet their health goals. Fitbit is expanding to access devices and software so that we can help more people focus on their health and wellness and achieve better health outcomes.

