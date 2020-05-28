Collimating Lens Market Strategies, Key Players, Segments, and Industry Forecast for 2019-2026

The process of collimating involves aligning of light or particles in a parallel line. In case of light measurement, collimating ensures that the light has a minimal spread as it propagates. In instruments such as spectrometers, colorimeters, or light meters, light that enters the instrument should be parallel to get accurate readings. Hence, collimating lenses are used in these instruments to obtain accurate readings.

A typical collimating lens system is made up of a tube with one or more lenses. By selecting the lens with right properties and right focal distance, light is collimated with high accuracy. A collimating lens may be directly attached to the measurement device or indirectly attached through a fiber connection for remote sensing. Collimating lens have a wide range of applications in various industrial sectors such as automobile, medical, LiDAR, light and display measurement, and spectrometer.

The major factors that drive the growth of the collimating lens market include several advantages of collimation of light such as adjusting the rectangular field for illumination resulting in its wide range of applications in various industrial segments and benefits of using aspheric lenses over traditional spherical lenses in optics systems. However, the high manufacturing cost of aspheric lenses is expected to restrain the market growth. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the collimating lens market during the forecast period.

The market of collimating lens is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. INGENERIC is one of the key players in the collimating lens market. For instance, In January 2018, INGENERIC has launched a new collimation module named C-SMDB for single-mode diode bars. This resulted in the improved brightness and opens new fields of applications for laser manufacturers. The new arrays are produced with the precision glass molding process and hence they achieve high degrees of collimation.

The collimating lens market is segmented based on light source, material, wavelength, end use, and region. Based on light source, it is bifurcated into LED and Laser. Based on material, it is categorized into glass and plastic. By wavelength, it is divided into <1,000, 1,000–1,500, 1,500–2,000, and >2,000. Based on end use, the market is segmented into automobile, medical, LiDAR, light and display measurement, and spectrometer. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the global collimating lens industry include LightPath Technologies Inc., Ocean Optics Inc., Ingeneric GmbH, TRIOPTICS GmbH, Avantes BV, Auer Lighting GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Optikos Corporation, The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd, Thorlabs Inc., and others.

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global collimating lens market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the collimating lens industry. The global collimating lens market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The collimating lens market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

