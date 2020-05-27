Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Share, Global Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

Numerous factors are adding to the veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing incidence of periodontal disease in animals, rising expenditure on pet insurance, untapped emerging markets, technological advances, and growing awareness about animal healthcare. Additional factors propelling the veterinary dental equipment market growth include the availability of attractive reimbursement plans, increasing incidence of oral diseases in companion pets, and an increasing number of veterinary practitioners.

The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Share is likely to grow at a 9.5% CAGR between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Veterinary dentistry equipment, simply put, are sterile, powered, or handheld tools that veterinary dentists use to perform various procedures on animals such as extraction of tooth, repair tumors of oral hard and soft tissues, and remove plaques or tooth calculus among others.

On the contrary, lack of veterinarians and high dental equipment cost are factors that may limit the veterinary dental equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Technik Veterinary, Midmark Corporation, MAI Animal Health, J & J Instruments, Integra Lifesciences, iM3 Pty Ltd, Henry Schein, Eickemeyer, Dispomed, Dentalaire, Cislak Manufacturing, Charles Brungart, Inc. (Cbi), and Acteon Group.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the veterinary dental equipment market based on end user, animal type, and product.



By product, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into consumables, hand instruments, equipment, and others. Equipment is again segmented into powered units, dental lasers, dental stations, electrosurgical units, and dental x-ray systems.



By animal type, the global veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into companion animals, large animals, and others. Of these, companion animals will dominate the market over the forecast period.



By end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into research and academic institutes, veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and others. Of these, the veterinary hospital will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:

By region, the global veterinary dental equipment market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the presence of top market players in the region and rising expenditure on pet insurance.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period chiefly for the rising incidence of periodontal diseases.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the rising awareness regarding animal healthcare.

The global veterinary dental equipment market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for low economic development, particularly in the African region.