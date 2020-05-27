Radiotherapy Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The Radiotherapy Market report titled “Global Radiotherapy Market Research Report-” is an expert analysis report which summarizes Market Scenario by major Indications, Treatment types and Applications

Global Radiotherapy Market – Segmentation

The segmentation for the Radiotherapy Market is done on the basis of the treatment type and by application. On the basis of treatment type includes X-Ray, Gamma ray, External Beam radiotherapy, proton therapy, internal radiation therapy. The external beam radiotherapy segment is further sub-segmented into the treatment types which are 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic radio surgery, and stereotactic body radiation therapy. On the basis of the application the segment is prostate cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer, ovarian cancer and thyroid.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Highlights

Radiotherapy is generally used as a treatment for cancer. Around four out of every ten people are treated for cancer undergo radiotherapy. Normally together with other types of treatment including chemotherapy and surgery. Radiotherapy usually uses high power X-rays to destroy unwanted cells, such as cancer cells. The Radiotherapy will grow very rapidly at a rate of 7% CAGR during the forecasted period 2019-2025. The market is expected to reach USD 7 million from 4.5 million in 2016 during the forecasted period.

The cancerous cells get destroyed totally and does not show its presence in future. The time required is much less in contrast to the chemotherapy. The side effects of the radiotherapy are also nominal as compared to the chemotherapy. Around 4 out of every 10 people are treated for cancer undergo radiotherapy. Normally together with other types of treatment including chemotherapy and surgery. The market for the radiotherapy is increasing as the treatment is quick and easy. The treatment is more effective than chemotherapy and surgery. Though treatment has some side effects, but the therapy is widely preferred by doctors.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Major Players

Some of the players are involved in manufacturing of the Radiotherapy those are,

GE Healthcare (UK)

Siemens (Germany)

Varian (India)

Cardinal Health (US)

Nordion(CA)

Isoray(US)

View ray (US)

Fuji Holdings (Japan)

Philips Healthcare (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Hologic (US)

Global Radiotherapy Market – Updates

Feb 2018 the foremost international provider of innovative, superior quality and patient-centric radiotherapy solutions, CIVCO and Stratpharma AG which is a Swiss company that concentrates in pioneering topical medical products to progress post-procedure results, have joined their synergies to concentrate on wound care for patients in radiation therapy. This enterprise is in line with the missions of the two companies to emphasize on patient outcomes in the space for radiation therapy. CIVCO will be the special provider in the U.S. of the StrataXRT product which is a ground-breaking wound dressing in the treatment for dermatitis from radiation. Reactions which are acute and radiation-induced skin are an unavoidable result of radiation therapy and happen in up to 95% of patients getting treatment to the groin, breast or perineum. The StrataXRT is a gel which is a self-drying wound dressing is developed to be used through and after radiation treatment.

October 2019 Varian has launched its radiotherapy device ProBeam Compact single-room proton therapy system.

July 2019 View Ray has recently announced the launch of MRI-guided radiation therapy solution, MRIdian Linac.

Global Radiotherapy Market – Regional Analysis

The Radiotherapy Market is segmented into four main geographic regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. America holds the larger market in the radiotherapy the market increasing due to the increasing advancement in the technology. Europe is another dominating region for the use of the radiotherapy. Asia-pacific region is growing at a rapid pace because of the increasing number of patients in the region. The number is increasing due to the more consumptions of tobacco is seen in this region. Middle East and Africa is slow growing segment because of the lack of awareness of the chronic diseases and the treatment facilities are also limited in this region.

