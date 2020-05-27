Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis | Business Development

Medical device contract manufacturing is the system by which a manufacturing company makes medical devices or components of medical devices that can be later sold by another company. Medical device contract manufacturers specialize in a certain process or task and offer expertise from the frequent practice of their manufacturing. Service or services for customers, clients, and inventors of medical devices include product concept and development, process validation and verification, production, or highly specialized manufacturing, and packaging.

According to research report the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 91.3 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 55.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Newer and advanced technologies necessitate the incorporation of advanced manufacturing methods, which result in increased overall costs.

Opportunity: High growth potential in APAC and Latin America

Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil offer significant growth opportunities for players in the medical device contract manufacturing market. Their huge patient base, growing healthcare awareness, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure have enabled a favorable environment for the overall growth of healthcare markets. These countries also have comparatively lenient regulations as compared to their developed counterparts.

Driver: High growth of the medical devices market

The medical devices market has grown in recent years, driven primarily by longer life expectancy and increased expenditure on healthcare. This is particularly evident in emerging economies. Additionally, the regulatory environment has created a shift to value-based healthcare solutions, which has resulted in increased competition, changing business models, and the adoption of innovative strategies to achieve sustainable growth in this dynamic market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases are also fueling the uptake of medical devices globally.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing demand for medical devices in this region due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, adoption of technologically advanced products, low cost of manufacturing, and the less stringent regulatory scenario for manufacturing of medical devices which promotes higher usage of medical devices as compared to most developed countries.

The key players in the global medical device contract manufacturing market are Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (US), TE Connectivity, Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corporation (US), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), and Gerresheimer Ag (Germany).

