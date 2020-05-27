Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Share, Growth Values and Forecast to 2023

Overview:

The market is also going to benefit from rising prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for personalized medicines. However, the cost is sometimes too high for patients from the developing countries, which can restrain the growth.

The global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Size is all set to gain from various factors like increasing healthcare funding, better understanding of technologies, simplified inclusion of various methods, support from various end users, and others. Market Research Future (MRFR) makes a predictive analysis of the market where it reveals that the market can fetch a 29.3% CAGR during the forecast period covering a time frame of 2018-2023.

Competitive Landscape:

Verisk Analytics, Inc., IBM, Cerner Corporation, Oracle, Allscripts, Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation, SAS, Health Catalyst, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Wipro Limited, Inovalon, CitiusTech, Inc., SCIO Health Analytics, Verscend Technologies, Inc, and VitreosHealth.

Segmentation:

• The global study on the healthcare predictive analytics market includes component, application, and end user as segments. The detailed analysis of these segments reveals various factors that can influence the market and its movement in the coming years.

• By component, the healthcare predictive analytics market can be segmented into software, services, and hardware. The software sector would benefit significantly from the growing digitalization.

• By application, the report on the healthcare predictive analytics market can be segmented into financial, population health, operations management, and clinical. The operations management segment includes workforce planning and scheduling, inpatient scheduling, demand forecasting, and outpatient scheduling. The financial segment comprises fraud detection, revenue cycle management, and others. The population health segment includes patient engagement, population therapy management, population risk management, and others. The clinical segment encompasses patient care enhancement, clinical outcome analysis, quality benchmarking, and management.

• By end user, the study on the healthcare predictive analytics market reveals providers, payers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is touted to be boosted by superlative infrastructure, high rate of technological inclusions, and better funding scopes. These will help the regional healthcare market initiate such changes and provide better patient care. The healthcare predictive analytics market in APAC is expected to benefit from the developments in structure as several emerging nations are pumping in finances to establish better healthcare system.

Industry News:

In April 2020, Philips and UK HealthCare, recently announced that they will be collaborating in their endeavor to create Kentucky’s first proper operating clinical command center that will serve the tele-critical care and operational optimization. This will take help from Philips’ acute telehealth platform, eCareManager. The academic medical center is planning a centralized virtual care model that will help in assessing the deterioration of patient in time so that they can take proper steps to initiate procedures and influence progresses.

In April 2020, Lumeris, declared the launching of its Virtual Care Access Package solution that will help payers and providers prevent hospitalizations to fight against the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The solution integrates various COVID-19 specific models, analytics, and services that are specifically designed to assess the state in which the patient is and how quickly that person requires actions.