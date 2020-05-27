Covid-19 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Analysis – Overview, Trends, Global Share, Growth, Revenue and Demand Research 2025

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

The market for Covid-19 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Analysis has been on an upward trend. As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market is set to post 7% CAGR from 2016 to 2023. Demand for PVDF is primarily driven by the rapid growth of end-use industries. Powder grade is the standard form of PVDF, which is used as an industrial material in metal, cement, paint, etc. Owing to characteristics such as exceptional colour retention and gloss effect, use of PVDF in high-quality paint manufacturing is significantly high.

PVDA is extremely common in industry verticals such as electronics, construction, new energy, chemicals and pharmaceuticals among others. PVDF finds application in manufacturing of sheets & films, piping & tubing, cable, membrane, wire insulator etc. PVDF has superior characteristics as compared to other alternatives such as fluoropolymers.

Characteristics such as light weight and low density of PVDF makes it an apt material for use in various construction applications. The innate characteristics of PVDF allows to be welded, molded, or injected for manufacturing of polymeric sheets and films. The material is also widely accepted in electronic sector, and defense and medical among others. Moreover, it is being increasingly used for lithium-ion batteries. Also, PVDA is also available as a closed-cell, cross-linked foam, which finds application in aerospace and aviation. During the forecast period, PVDA is likely find tremendous application scope in the new energy sector. Such factors are expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

3M (Germany), Shanghai Sanai Fu New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co.,LTD. (China), Zhejiang Fotech International Co.,Ltd. (China), ZHUZHOU HONGDA POLYMER MATERIALS CO.,LTD (China), Arkema (France), Quadrant group of companies (Japan), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd (Japan) and Solvay S.A (Belgium, KUREHA CORPORATION (Japan) are some of the leading companies operating in the Global PVDF Market.

Segmental Overview:

The segmental analysis of the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market is based on end Use Industry, Resin Type and Region.

By End Use Industry, the global market has been segmented into electrical & electronics, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building & construction and others.

By Resin Type, the market has been segmented into gamma, alpha, delta phase, and beta..

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market: Regional Segmentation

On the basis of Region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC is the biggest market for PVDF and its position will remain undisputed throughout the forecast period. Currently, APAC accounts for over 30% market share in terms of revenue. Increased construction activities along with the incessant growth of end-use industries in APAC is supporting the market growth in the region. PVDF demand is expected to remain strong in the APAC during the forecast period. China and India are among the major contributors to the APAC PVDF Market.

North America is the second largest market for PVDF in terms of value. Presence of a massive electrical and electronics sector and revival of the housing and construction sector is auguring well for market players operating in the region. The North America PVDF market is led by the U.S. This is mainly owing to the presence of prominent market players in the region. PVDF finds tremendous application in industries such as chemical, aeronautic and automotive, which is also remains favourable factors.

The market is also expected to witness a healthy growth in Europe, which countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France being the prime investment destination for market players. The market is also expected to witness a healthy growth in the MEA and Latin America but from a smaller base.

