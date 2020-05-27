COVID-19 Impact on Particle Board Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Particle Board Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The global particle board market is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the changing lifestyles and the increasing young population. This is attributed to the growing demand for readymade furniture, which, in turn, creates a need for particle boards that are used for manufacturing furniture, owing to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

The global particle board market has been segmented based on raw material type, product type, application, and region. By raw material type, the global particle board market is segmented into wood, bagasse, and others. The wood segment is further sub-segmented into sawdust, shavings, flakes, and chips. By product type, the COVID-19 Impact on Particle Board Market is segmented into fire-resistant particle board, moisture-resistant particleboard, and raw particleboard. Based on application, the global particle board market is segmented into construction, furniture, infrastructure, and others.

The COVID-19 Impact on Particle Board Market was valued at ~USD 19.3 billion in 2018, is expected to witness a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Particle Board Market include Timber Products Company, Roseburg, Uniboard, Associate Decor Limited, Boise Cascade, D&R Henderson Pty Ltd, Dakota Premium Hardwoods, Green Land Particle Board, Century Plyboards India Ltd., Krifor Industries, Shell Laminates Pvt. Ltd, DMK Particleboard LLP, Kunnathan Chip Board Pvt. Ltd, Action TESA, and FA Mitchell.

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global particle board market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global particle board market by raw material type, product type, application, and region.

By Raw Material

WoodSawdust

Shavings

Flakes

Chips

Bagasse

Others

By Product Type

Fire-Resistant Particle Board

Moisture-Resistant Particle Board

Raw Particle Board

By Application

Construction

Furniture

Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis:

Based on the region, the particle board market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth rate primarily due to the growth in the wood panel industry in China and India. The furniture industry in Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to the growing population and economic development, which is boosting the growth of the domestic particle board market. Moreover, the busy lifestyles and the rising purchasing power in the developing countries, along with the increasing adoption of cost-effective solutions among consumers is also expected to drive the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Particle Board Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Particle Board Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Particle Board Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Particle Board Market Forecast

