Covid-19 Bleaching Chemicals Market Analysis – Trends, Overview, Growth, Demand, Revenue, Share and Forecast till 2022

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Overview

Covid-19 Bleaching Chemicals Market Analysis is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the burgeoning Paper & Pulp industry. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Bleaching Chemicals is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2016 – 2022).

Globally, the market for Bleaching Chemicals is driven by the region Asia pacific, owing to the rise in the population resulting in to increasing demand for Textile and Paper industries among others. Bleaching chemicals are extensively used in the paper manufacturing to eradicate dark coloured lignin impurities in the pulp processing. Bleaching Chemicals enhances the brightness and improve the quality of pulp. Paramount environment concerns prompt the use of recycled paper where again Bleaching Chemicals are used in pulp processing.

Rising population defines the growth of Textile industry. Moreover growing industries such as Cosmetic & Personal Care, Household industry, and Food Additives provide impetus to the Bleaching Chemicals Market growth.

On the other hand, the negative impact Bleaching Chemical leave on the environment, restricts its uptake resulting in to further hampering the Bleaching Chemical Market growth.

Bleaching Chemicals are high value added and low production volume chemicals and can also be termed as performance chemicals. It is high added value products used as catalysts, intermediates, components, protectants it is utilized in a wide variety of applications. Bleaching chemicals are used in paints, detergents, foods, plastics, cosmetics, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture and for producing petroleum products.

Sodium hypochlorite is most widely used in chlorine bleach after that hydrogen peroxide used in oxidation is most popular. Calcium hypochlorite bleach which is used in sanitizing has large market share in U.S.

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Competitive Analysis

The Bleaching Chemicals Market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Bleaching Chemicals Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Bleaching Chemicals market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Manufacturers operating in the Bleaching Chemicals Market strive to respond to the growing demand for Bleaching Chemicals from the Paper industry attributed to the recent pulp mill expansions and the announced Greenfield projects worldwide. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 2017 – Kemira (Finland), one of the key manufacturers of Bleaching Chemicals also having presence in Korea, announced opening of its new production line for sodium chlorate in Joutseno, Finland. For this expansion, Kemira invested approximately Euro 50 million in the new production line which is among the biggest manufacturing site investments in Finland made in recent years. This investment strengthens Kemira’s position as the leading chemical supplier for the pulp & paper industry globally. The new production line for sodium chlorate uses Kemira’s own patented technology, and the new expansion by now (Dec.2017) has already doubled the manufacturing site’s production capacity. Daily, about 10 sodium chlorate trucks leave the site to Finland and abroad.

December 2017 – Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd.(South Korea) a global provider of fine chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, a bleaching agent for wood pulp, textiles and food industries, and semiconductor etching. Declared its increased market value. Shares of Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. last traded at 77000, representing a move of 0.92%, or 700 per share, on volume of 17,416 shares. After opening the trading day at 75700, shares of Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. traded in a close range. Hansol Chemical Co., Ltd. currently has a total float of 11.09 million shares and on average sees 73,586 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 67000 and high of 88000.

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Segments:

Global Bleaching Chemicals Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type: Comprises – Chlorine, Chlorine dioxide, Sodium Hypochlorite, Calcium Hypochlorite, Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate and others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises – Cosmetic & Personal Care, Textile Industry, Household industry, Food Additive, Pulp Bleaching, and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Bleaching Chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region leads the Global Bleaching Chemicals Market. China being largest consumer of bleaching chemicals. Growing demand in Cosmetic & personal care, textile industry, household industry, food additive, pulp bleaching, water treatment, Epidemic control, Aquaculture has boosted the Bleaching Chemicals Market demand in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. North America & Europe have witnessed stagnant growth owing to strict regulations for producing bleaching chemicals.

