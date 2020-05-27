Building Information Modelling Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Building Information Modelling Market Scenario:

Market Research Future (MRFR), reveals in its newly published report on the world building information modelling (BIM) market 2020, different factors that can prompt the expansion of the market. The report shed light on drivers and limiting factors of the BIM market that can equip business people to take better decisions. MRFR analysis reveals that the world market of building information modelling can rise at 14.9% CAGR through the assessment period (2017 to 2023). In recent times, rise in the tangibility of mega infrastructure projects across the globe can impel the building information modelling market in the review period.

The rise in the demand for industrial space expansion can lead to the expansion of the worldwide market of Building Information Modelling Market COVID – 19 Analysis. Meanwhile, the high rate of deployment of BIM across the transportation sector to upgrade road and railways infrastructure and services can prompt the building information modelling market rise in the near future. BIM allows engineers and builders to access the digital database of construction sites, which aid in the modification of designs as per needs. Smart technologies, such as BMI can simplifying building and construction procedures, plus the ongoing cloud-based management and 3D laser trends can improve the impetus of the BMI market.

COVID – 19 MRFR Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic disruption is estimated to transform the MRFR Market in the years to come drastically, and its after-effects will be persistently seen in the years ahead. The MRFR report on the MRFR Market meticulously tracks the COVID-19 pandemic effect for the years ahead. Moreover, the precise analysis of drivers and restraints in a post-COVID-19 market offers a coherent understanding of future growth cues.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/building-information-modelling-market-2044

Major Key Players:

Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Aveva Group Plc, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Asite Limited, Trimble Inc, Bentley Systems, RIB Software SE, and Archidata Inc are some reputed names in the world building information modelling market, as profiled by MRFR.

Segmental Outline:

The segment study of the world BIM market is based on end-user, industry, product, and project lifecycle.

The product segments of the BIM market are BIM Project Management, BIM Software, and BIM Training services. The BIM software segment can earn an annual revenue of above USD 1300 Mn by 2023. The segment can rise at 16.2% CAGR through 2017 to 2023. Developer investors are putting high amount for effective innovations that can add a competitive advantages to its end users.

The project lifecycle segments of the building information modelling are construction, operation, and pre-construction. The pre-construction segment can cause the BIM market to thrive at 14.9 % CAGR and generate above USD 1400 as annual income by 2023. The rise in the need for smart building development can prompt BIM adoption to improved pre-construction standards.

The end user segments of the building information modelling market are architects, government, and engineers. The engineers segment of the market can rise at 14.4% CAGR and cause revenue generation that can exceed USD 1300 Mn by 2023. The high BIM solutions application to access digital database can establish the expansion of the firm constructions companies to spur the growth of BIM market by 2023.

The industry-based segments of the BIM market are industrial, healthcare, oil & gas industries, entertainment, residential, sports, commercial, and others. The commercial segment can improve market valuation by the end of the review period. By 2023, the BIM market value can surpass USD 744 Mn at 18.3% CAGR.

Regional Outlook:

North America building information modelling market can value at USD 1350 Mn at 11.2% CAGR by 2023, reveals MRFR analysis. In Europe, the building information modelling market can rise at 17% to produce annual revenue that can exceed USD 1180 Mn by 2023.

The high disposal income of people in the region, plus the increased infrastructural development across these regions can impel the rise of the regional building information modelling market in the near future. In Asia Pacific, the building information modelling can rise due to the growing smart cities in the area.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com