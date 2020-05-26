What is the Impact of the Novel Coronavirus on the Global Anthocyanin Market?

Our latest research report entitled Anthocyanin Market (by product type (cyanidin, malvidin, delphinidin, pelargonidin, petunidin), source (fruits & vegetables, flowers, legumes, and cereals), end-use (food & beverage industry, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & personal care)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Anthocyanin.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Anthocyanin cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Anthocyanin growth factors.

Growing Awareness About the Health Benefits of the Anthocyanin For Human Health is Helping to Grow

Anthocyanin is a type of flavonoid, generally found in food products as fruits and vegetable. It is found in the berries, red onions, tomatoes, acai, grapes, pomegranates, elderberry, bilberry, and other dark color fruits. The cyanidin-3-glucoside is the major anthocyanin, commonly found in most of the plants. Anthocyanin provides a rich coloring effect to red, blue, and purple plants.

The anthocyanin-based fruits and vegetable products are a good source of antioxidants and help to fight against free radicals. Further, it helps to fight against cancer, viruses, and inflammation. it is used to treat a number of health-related problems as urinary tract infections, high blood pressure, and cold.

The growing awareness about the health benefits of the anthocyanin for human health is helping to grow the market. It is helpful to improve heart health. The anthocyanins help to improve blood sugar metabolism. Additionally, it helps to fight oxidative stress, a prime factor of the heart problem.

As per the study conducted by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that regular consumption of anthocyanin-related fruits and vegetables helps to reduce the blood pressure problem. Further, as per the study conducted by the Agriculture and Food Chemistry, the regular intake of the anthocyanins helps to reduce the excessive weight of the body.

North America Region Has the Largest Market Share

Geographically, the anthocyanin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The North America region has the largest market share of the anthocyanin-based products, owing to the presence of different food processing, pharmaceutical companies in this region. Further, the presence of the aware consumer base, who know the benefits of the consumption of the anthocyanin-based products for better health is helping to grow the market of the anthocyanin market in this region.

Europe is the second-largest market after North America. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the anthocyanin-based fruits vegetable and other products in this region.

Report on the Global Anthocyanin Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type, Source, and End Use

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include cyanidin, malvidin, delphinidin, pelargonidin, petunidin, and peonidin. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include fruits & vegetables, flowers, legumes, and cereals. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include the food & beverage industry, the nutraceutical industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & personal care, and animal feed.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., DDW The Color House, GNT Group, Synthite Industries Private Ltd., Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies, Chr. Hansen A/S, Symrise AG, Naturex, and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

