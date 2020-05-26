Surface Disinfectant Market – Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

Surface disinfectant are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development. These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.

What the Market Looks Like?

Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, the Global Surface Disinfectant Market is estimated to reach $1,251.6 Million by 2024.

Based on composition, the market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohol segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The high use of alcohol on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.

By end-user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:

• Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants

• High Prevalence of Hais

• Technological Improvements in Disinfectants

• Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

Geographical growth scenario of Surface Disinfectant Market

Geographically, the market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

The demand for surface disinfectants in North America is primarily driven by the high prevalence of HAIs, rising patient population (as a result of the growth in the geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases), implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the acceptance of newer compositions of surface disinfectants.

Leading market players and strategies adopted

The prominent players in the Surface Disinfectant market include 3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Diversey, Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research, LLC (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc.