Market Study on Expected Growth for Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

Increase in Demand to Detect Gases and Safety for Medical and Household Sector Are Anticipated to Provide Huge Growth

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gas in a specific area as a part of the safety system. Gas detection equipment is mainly used to detect a gas leak with a control system so the process of gas detection can be automatically shut down. These detectors use wireless technology such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-MAX, and ZigBee to connect to a smartphone, tablet, or desktops.

The basic principle of this equipment is to identify the presence of harmful gases in the environment and raise an alarm to prevent accidents. In addition, gas detectors are mostly battery operated devices and are found in commercial spaces for safety purposes. Applications can be found in refineries, industrial plants, automobiles, wastewater treatment facilities, and household activities.

Rising safety concerns in industrial as well as commercial spaces are the major factors driving the growth of the gas detection equipment market. In addition, wireless gas detection systems have also proven themselves in oil and gas applications to provide increased safety and cost savings in exploration, refining, plant improvements, and retrofits. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the gas detection equipment market over the forecast period.

However, the high response time of the gas detectors with the change in the concentration of the gas and intensely competitive market players are the factors hampering the growth of the gas detection equipment market over the years to come.

Furthermore, the increase in demand to detect gases and safety for medical and household sector are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the gas detection equipment market. On the other hand, smart gas detectors are being manufactured by focusing on the development of innovative wireless technology and the rapid integration of big data and artificial intelligence.

For instance, the application in remote monitoring is a Network capable application Processor that is connected only to a sensor smart transducer interface module that can perform the remote process such as to monitor the temperature of a water bath in a chemical processing plant through the Internet. This, in turn, has opened several doors of opportunity for the growth of the gas detection equipment market over the upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific dominated the global gas detection equipment market followed by North America. The growth in North America is mainly due to government regulations concerning workplace safety. Moreover, countries like India and China are anticipated to show a rapid increase in demand owing to the rise in the number of investments in chemical, petrochemical, power, steel, and oil & gas sectors. On the other hand, tremendous infrastructure development is undertaken by developing economies such as the Middle East, India, and Brazil is expected to drive the gas detection equipment market in the near future.

The prominent players identified in the gas detection equipment market are Honeywell Analytics, Sierra Monitor Corporation, and General Monitors. In addition, Honeywell Analytics manufactures a full and comprehensive range of products that have set a benchmark for the industry in terms of quality, functionality, and ease of use.

Report on Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Covers Segments Such as Sensor Type, End-Use Industry, and A Power Source

On the basis of sensor type, the global gas the detection equipment market is categorized into infrared sensors, electrochemical sensors, and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) sensors. On the basis of the end-use industry, the global gas detection equipment market is categorized into oil & gas, water treatment, semiconductors, mining, building automation and construction, and power generation/utilities. On the basis of power source the global gas detection equipment market is categorized into battery-powered gas detectors, hardwired gas detectors with backup batteries, and hardwired gas detectors without backup batteries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gas detection equipment market such as Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd, SE Electronics, GE Measurement & Control Solution, Schauenburg Group, RAE Systems Inc, Industrial Scientific Corp, Troloex Ltd, and ESP Safety Inc.

