Directed Energy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The latest report on Directed Energy Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Directed Energy Market by technology (high power microwave, particle beam weapons), high energy laser systems (solid-state, chemical, fibber, free electron laser), product (non-lethal, lethal weapons), application (defence, homeland security) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Directed Energy such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The Use of Directed Energy Weapons in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Materials are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Industry

Directed energy weapons are designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles. It includes lasers, microwave, and particle beams. Directed weapons offer a wide range of advantages over conventional kinetic energy that includes accessible effects and low cost per shot. There are some disadvantages such as it offers limited range of accessibility while using the non-line of sight targets. Additionally, the power output required for weapons grade laser ranges from 10 kilowatts to 1 megawatts.

Moreover, lasers are well suited for use against the moving targets such as rocket, missiles, and artillery projectiles. Laser beams also loose energy in the cases such as heavy rainfall, scattering of dust and smoke. Hence, to overcome the conditions DEW’S are used. DEW’s are the weapons that produce the beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy.

The use of directed energy weapons in the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for the use of naval weapons in naval forces are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, insufficient funding, stringent industrial policies, and lack of testing facilities are the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Rise in Defense Spending by Many Countries as Well as Technological Advancements are Anticipated to Offer Greater Opportunities for Key Industry

On the other hand, arms transfer policy may hinder the market growth. Due to the amount of combustion and structural damage, high-energy weapons are further gaining demand because of this, high-energy laser weapons will rise military forces over the coming years. Moreover, rise in defense spending by many countries as well as technological advancements are anticipated to offer greater opportunities for key market players.

India’s primary defence research organization named defense research and development organization (DRDO) has conducted a recent test of laser system mounted on trucks to create more powerful laser beam with a longer range. Additionally, the kalyani group is also looking to develop directed weapons in the country. The leading vendors in the market include BAE, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon.

Among geographies, North America dominated the global directed energy weapons market. Improved border security, administering, and enforcing immigration laws were the administrations allocated to the department of homeland security by Obama in the year 2016 this results in the growth factor of the energy weapons in Americas.

