Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Latest Global Insights, Growth Factors, Challenges and Industry Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Pediatric Medical Devices Market (by product type (in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, telemedicine, anesthesia and respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, cardiology, monitoring devices), end-user (hospitals, ambulatory care setting, pediatric clinics and research institutes)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of pediatric medical devices.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure pediatric medical devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential pediatric medical devices growth factors. According to the report the global pediatric medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Pediatric medical devices are used to treat or diagnose related to a pediatric group such as Neonates, Infants, Children, and Adolescents. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) define pediatric patients as persons aged 21 or younger at the time of their diagnosis or treatment. Moreover, Pediatrician is a doctor who manages the health of the pediatric group including behavior, physical and mental health issues. Medical devices are now been specially designed for the pediatrics as the medical devices may not be suitable for the infants

Growing the Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Among the Pediatric Population is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Pediatric Medical Devices Market

As per World healthcare organization, in 2012 1.7 million deaths in children under five were attributable to the environment. These included 570000 deaths from respiratory infections, 361000 deaths from diarrhoea, 270,000 deaths from neonatal conditions, 200000 deaths from malaria and 200000 deaths from unintentional injuries. Moreover, growing the prevalence of infectious diseases among the pediatric population is the major factor driving the growth of the pediatric medical devices market.

Rising number of initiatives taken by the regulatory organization and increasing pediatric hospital over the globe are supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the medical devices designed for the infants is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Going further, government initiatives for incentivizing manufacturers, streamlining the regulatory process, looking for new funding sources are the factors contributing to the market growth.

North America Has the Largest Market Share in the Pediatric Medical Devices Market

Among the region, North America has the largest market share in the pediatric medical devices market followed by Europe. Government and regulatory bodies are taking initiatives to fund and streamline the regulatory process for the development of pediatric medical devices are boosting the growth in the pediatric medical devices market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the steady growth in this market owing to the rising awareness regarding the child health, increasing number of the initiative taken by the government and improvising healthcare infrastructure.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

The report on global pediatric medical devices market covers segments such as product and end user. On the basis of product, the global pediatric medical devices market is categorized into in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, diagnostic imaging devices, telemedicine, anesthesia and respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, cardiology devices, monitoring devices, and others. On the basis of an end, user the global pediatric medical devices market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care setting, pediatric clinics, and research institutes and academic medical centers.

Pediatric Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global pediatric medical devices market such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health and Baxter International, Inc.

