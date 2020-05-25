Global Mechanical Ventilator Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Mechanical Ventilator Market (by pressure type (positive mechanical ventilator, negative), product (critical care ventilators, neonatal mechanical ventilators, portable), mode (non-invasive), end-user (hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory care centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of mechanical ventilator industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure mechanical ventilator cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential mechanical ventilator growth factors. According to the report, the global mechanical ventilator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

A mechanical ventilator is a medical machine designed for the management of patients breathing problems. The mechanical ventilator is also called ventilator, respirator, or breathing machine. This machine mechanically helps patients in the exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen. A mechanical ventilator is widely used in emergency medicine, intensive care medicine, home care and in anesthesia. This machine most often used during surgery and impaired patients breathing function. Mechanical ventilators are mostly used in the treatment of apnea, acute lung injury, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). On the basis pressure, mechanical ventilators are categorized into two parts such as positive mechanical ventilator and negative mechanical ventilator.

In 2016, according to the world health organization, it is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by COPD disease. Currently, 251 million cases of COPD occur globally. WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide.

Rise in a Number of Healthcare Centers and Hospitals Coupled with An Increasing Population Over the Globe is Also a Major Factor Drives the Growth of the Market

The indoor and outdoor pollution, tobacco smoking and occupational dust and chemical are a major factor that causes incidences of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorder, which catalyze the demand of mechanical ventilator market. Moreover, the rise in a number of healthcare centers and hospitals coupled with an increasing population over the globe is also a major factor drives the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in the government’s expenditure on healthcare sectors and technological advancements are some factors that supplement the demand for mechanical ventilator market. However, growing incidences of ventilator-associated pneumonia is restraining the growth of mechanical ventilator market. Going further, the evolution of patient-friendly and cost-effective device is expected to offer significant opportunities for the mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.

“We have Decided to Extend our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Global on Mechanical Ventilator Market Amidst COVID-19.”

North America Region is Dominated by the Mechanical Ventilator Market

On the basis of region, the North America region is dominated by the mechanical ventilator market. Center for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. Moreover, rising occurrences of respiratory disorder coupled with a rising population are anticipated to boost the mechanical ventilator market in the North America region. Europe is expected to be the lucrative region for mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of COPD in European countries such as France, Germany, and Italy is boosting the demand of the market. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness among the people associated with respiratory diseases and growth in government healthcare expenditure. In the Asia Pacific region, China, India, and Japan are anticipated to grow the fastest rate in mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Mechanical Ventilator Industry

The report on global mechanical ventilator market covers segments such as pressure type, product, mode, and end-user. On the basis of pressure type, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into positive mechanical ventilator and negative mechanical ventilator. On the basis of product, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into critical care ventilators, neonatal mechanical ventilators, and portable ventilators. On the basis of mode, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into non-invasive, and invasive. On the basis of end-user, the global mechanical ventilator market is categorized into hospitals, home healthcare, and ambulatory care centers.

Key Players of the Mechanical Ventilator Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mechanical ventilator market such as Philips Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ResMed, Allied Healthcare Products, Air Liquide, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, and Smiths Group plc.

